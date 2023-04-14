Ukraine can produce all kinds of weapons itself, says President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo: AP)

Ukrainian missile launcher on a truck

Kyiv After the arrest of a suspect over the release of classified US documents on the war in Ukraine, Kiev continues to prepare for an offensive against Russian invaders. The military leadership is developing its plan according to the situation at the front, Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said on Ukrainian national television.

“Everything will be decided at the last moment,” he said on Thursday. Previously, Ukraine downplayed the damage from the US leak.

The US federal police FBI arrested a 21-year-old member of the US military in North Dighton, Massachusetts, who is said to have published documents about the war in Ukraine on the Internet. The man was taken into custody in connection with the “unauthorized removal, storage and transmission of classified information,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in Washington on Thursday.

Secret documents from US agencies – allegedly from the CIA and the Pentagon – on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine have been circulating on the Internet for weeks: information on arms deliveries, assessments of what is happening in the war. But also details of alleged US spying against partners. It was unclear what is authentic and what could possibly have been edited.

For the US government, however, the matter is uncomfortable one way or the other. Questions arise about how reliable Americans are, how well they protect their secrets and those of their partners, and how loyal they are to allies.

USA: Russia can close leaks in its own ranks with the leaks

Officials in Kiev initially claimed that the documents were not genuine, but a typical forgery by Russian secret services. Russia’s goal is to use disinformation to torpedo the planned spring offensive to liberate the areas occupied by Moscow.

The Kremlin in Moscow, on the other hand, described the information as interesting and saw it as new evidence of the involvement of the USA and NATO countries in the war. Both sides had emphasized that the publication would not change the respective war goals.

According to US media, the main benefit for Moscow is that the secret documents also contain information on the communication channels from informants in the Russian ranks to the secret services. As a result, these sources themselves could now be in danger. Russia can now close leaks, it said.

Heavy fighting on all parts of the Eastern Front

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Malyar reports heavy fighting on all parts of the Eastern Front. “Most of the enemy attacks take place in the Bakhmut sector,” writes Malyar on Telegram. The Russian commanders would have moved troops there from other areas. “The enemy is deploying its most professional units there and making considerable use of artillery and aircraft.”

Every day there are 40 to 50 storming attempts and around 500 mortar attacks in the region. However, the Ukrainian armed forces managed to repel the attacks in most areas.

Zelensky praises the effectiveness of Ukrainian weapons

In his evening video speech on the anniversary of the shelling and sinking of the Russian warship Moskva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the effectiveness of his own missiles. A year ago on April 13, Neptun-type missiles showed how professionally Ukraine’s military-industrial complex works, Zelensky said. He had therefore determined by decree that the date would be celebrated as Arms and Defense Industry Day in the future. Ukraine sunk the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet a year ago and celebrated this as a great triumph in the war.

Poland supplies fighter jets from stocks of the GDR, which Germany had ceded to the country in 2003. (Photo: IMAGO/Björn Trotsky)

Polish MiG-29

Ukraine is now capable of “producing everything from grenades to rockets, from artillery shells to drones,” Zelensky said. But they are also looking forward to the delivery of weapons that partners had promised.

Pistorius sees no course change in Western fighter jets

From Poland, for example, the Ukraine receives MiG-29 combat aircraft from former GDR stocks. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no change of course with regard to the delivery of western combat aircraft after the federal government gave the green light to hand over the jets to Ukraine. Everything that helps quickly is important, said the SPD politician on Thursday in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

“It’s about MiGs because they can be used immediately by the Ukrainian armed forces, because they are known, because they can be flown immediately, because both maintenance and repair and maintenance can be carried out almost seamlessly and seamlessly,” said Pistorius. “None of this applies to Western aircraft, especially those we have in Germany. Therefore, this debate does not arise for us.”

The cruiser Moskva (rear) was involved in sea attacks on Ukraine, later Ukrainian troops sank the fleet’s flagship. (Photo: imago/ITAR-TASS)

Russian Black Sea Fleet

Pistorius, who continued his trip in West Africa, announced that formal written confirmation to the Polish government for permission to re-export to Ukraine would go out on Friday. An application that was only received in Berlin on Thursday was approved within a few hours. These are aircraft that Germany gave to Poland in 2003. The Bundeswehr had taken it over from former stocks of the National People’s Army (NVA) of the GDR.

EU imposes new sanctions on Wagner

The EU added the Russian mercenary group Wagner to its sanctions list for their “active” involvement in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. The measure was justified on Thursday evening in Brussels by undermining the actions of the Wagner group and threatening “the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”. In February, the EU had already imposed sanctions on 11 people and seven entities linked to the Wagner Group. Some of them are accused of serious human rights violations in the Central African Republic and in Sudan, others are said to endanger security or stability in Mali.

The multiple sanctions underscore the international dimension and seriousness of the group’s activities and their destabilizing impact on the countries where it operates, the statement said. The Wagner group played a leading role in the attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bakhmut.

In addition, the EU imposed sanctions on the Russian media organization Ria Fan. It is part of the Patriot Media Group, whose board of directors is headed by the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The news agency is said to be involved in pro-government propaganda and disinformation about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

What will be important on Friday

In eastern Ukraine, fighting continues for the strategically important city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. According to Prigozhin, Moscow’s troops control around 80 percent of the city, which is largely destroyed. However, the Ukrainian armed forces are not giving up, said Prigozhin. He claimed that 32,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in fighting in the region alone. There is no information on this from Ukraine.

