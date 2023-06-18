Kika/Leiner: ÖGB boss Katzian suggests independent commission

This could then also explore a “possible reversal” of real estate deals, for example. First, however, Katzian wants to wait for the processing of all processes by the Finanzprokuratur.

If it turns out that “not everything went smoothly”, he would be in favor of “someone from the outside looking at it”. After all, the employees were always signaled that “everything is fine” and that they were “on the right track”. It is now known that the company had been filleted in the background. Ultimately, bankruptcy was filed, according to Katzian: “It’s an approach that stinks.” So you have to look at it carefully.

ÖGB boss Wolfgang Katzian

FPÖ wants U-Committee

The FPÖ, in turn, would like a parliamentary U-committee on the Kika/Leiner complex. Secretary General Christian Hafenecker renewed his offer to the SPÖ on Saturday to use the parliamentary body together. From a liberal point of view, the potential object of investigation could “of course” be extended to a “COFAG malversation complex”, since Kika/Leiner is only the “youngest tip of the iceberg” when it comes to corona aid.

Katzian doesn’t think much of the demand that the unions should be cautious in wage negotiations this year in order to curb inflation. Because the government did not initiate anything except a few one-off payments. In this situation, demanding wage restraint from union members is not an option, says Katzian: “You can’t ask that of any union in the world.”

You will not change the rules of the game. “In the fall, we’ll look at the rolling inflation over the past twelve months,” says Katzian, and there will be no deals below that. In addition, Katzian puts forward various “activities” if it is not clear at the beginning of September that energy and electricity prices are going down. There are “many options for a large bouquet of activities,” ranging from days of action to demonstrations.

When it comes to reducing working hours, he sees no contradiction to the demand made by SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, who set the goal of 32 hours with full wage compensation. “We agree on the reduction in working hours,” says Katzian. There are just different models. In some sectors this is needed more urgently than in others. However, if this does not succeed at collective agreement level, the head of the ÖGB would not object to a legal regulation.

