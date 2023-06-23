Kika/Leiner: Round table for placement of affected personnel

AMS boss Johannes Kopf, the managing director of the Insolvency Remuneration Fund (IEF), Wolfgang Pfabigan, and representatives of the social partners will take part in the talks. The focus is on the question of how the employees affected by the bankruptcy can be given the best possible support in their job search.

The goal is to get everyone who is now losing their job back to work “as quickly as possible,” Kocher said before the talks began. For this purpose, the early warning system of the Public Employment Service (AMS) was activated this week. Ideally, this would mean mediating before the layoffs are officially announced.

Kopf put the number of registrations under the early warning system at 1,034. He assumes that many of these employees will soon be able to make a direct change. With regard to the originally announced reduction of around 1,900 jobs, Kopf said that he expected to receive a second early warning from Kika/Leiner to the AMS. Nevertheless, he is optimistic that “in the end it won’t be as many as originally said”.

As part of the renovation of the ailing furniture chain, 23 of the 40 locations in Austria are to be closed. The situation on the labor market could benefit the staff who are about to be laid off: In May, a good 117,000 vacancies were registered with the AMS, thousands of them in retail. In addition, numerous local companies have recently signaled their willingness to take on employees from Kika/Leiner.

