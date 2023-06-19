KIKO, Cecilia Schena is the new marketing manager

KIKO, Cecilia Schena noinata Chief Marketing Officer

Cecilia Schena thus becomes part of the KIKO Global Leadership Team, reporting directly to the CEO Simone Dominici. The manager boasts over twenty years of experience in the Beauty sector. You will be responsible for leading the Marketing team and supporting KIKO Milano inacceleration of brand growth, with a particular focus on Customer Experience and innovation. Her knowledge in product development and the ability to spot new make-up trends, as well as her global process expertise, make her the ideal manager for this new chapter of KIKO Milano.

A long experience in beauty

After the beginnings in Deborah Group with roles of increasing responsibility, up to becoming Marketing Director of the Italian cosmetic brand Deborah, in 2009 he joined Green shop as Marketing & Communication Director, where he was able to strengthen his expertise in the retail sector.

After that, enter Tenacta Group as head of the Beauty division for the Imetec, Bellissima and Ducati by Imetec brands, leading the development of the skincare, haircare and mencare categories globally, making an important contribution to strengthening the Group’s internationalization and innovation strategy.

Since 2019 Cecilia has also led, as Senior Vice President Marketing & Business Development, the product innovation strategy, actively contributing to the corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategy of Chromavis, a world leader in the development and production of cosmetics , using an end-consumer approach to predict future customer needs.

“Cecilia brings with her a wealth of knowledge on product development and marketing excellence that will be essential to help accelerate KIKO’s growth, strengthening the brand in its path of omnichannel expansion, as well as geographical in the main Beauty categories” he commented Simone DominiciCEO of KIKO Milano commented: .

