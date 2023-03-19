Home Business Kim Jong-un launches a new missile. USA and Seoul respond with strategic jet
Escalation on the Korean peninsula between missiles and strategic bombers

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan on Sunday. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency. “North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the East Sea”Yonhap said, quoting the South Korean Army General Staff, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

“North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Sunday, according to the Seoul military, a few days after the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed during a summit for stronger cooperation in the security sector against the growing threats of the regime (by Kim Jong-un, ed)”. Just three days ago, North Korea launched what it claimed was a Hwaseong-17 ICBM. Pyongyang is increasing the level of tension in the same days in which South Korea and the US are conducting an important joint military exercise.

The US Air Force and the South Korean Air Force they responded with the flight of a B-1 strategic bomber and the deployment of fighter aircraft to the North Korean launch of a short-range ballistic missile. The maneuvers were carried out in the South Korean skies as part of the joint exercises that the two countries have been carrying out for several days (they began on March 13), and to which Pyongyang has already responded with various missile tests. In addition to the B-1, the military maneuvers involved South Korean F-35A stealth fighters and US F-16 aircraft.

Seoul and Washington “maintain their highest level of combined defense against North Korea’s continued threats to regional stability,” the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement.

The North’s latest weapons tests are Pyongyang’s response to the joint maneuvers carried out by Seoul and Washington in the south of the peninsula, massive maneuvers considered by Kim Jong-un’s regime “a test to invade North Korean territory” and to which North Korea he promised to give “an unprecedented response”.

