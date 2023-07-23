Kim Kardashian’s luxury hotel suite in Iceland: This is what it looks like

The Africa Suite at Hotel Rangá where Kim Kardashian stayed in 2016. Talia Liquorice/Insider; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hotel Rangá is a small luxury resort on the south coast of Iceland.

It has a total of 52 rooms including seven master suites dedicated to the continents.

I stayed in the Africa suite, which was also where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stayed in 2016.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Located on the south coast of Iceland, the Hotel Rangá hosted Justin Bieber, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, the Kardashians and King Carl XVI, among others. Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Princess Victoria of Sweden are among his famous guests, owner Fridrik Pálsson tells Business Insider.

The boutique luxury hotel has a total of 52 rooms, including seven continental-themed master suites, ranging from €1148 to €1559 depending on the season. Before their split in 2021, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stayed in the Hotel Rangá’s Africa Suite in 2016. I stayed in the same room during a trip to Iceland in June 2023.

Have a look inside.

I stayed in Kim Kardashian’s luxury hotel suite in Iceland, which costs over $1000 a night – so it looks

Talia Liquorice/Insider

Hotel Rangá, a four-star hotel on Iceland’s south coast, is frequented by royalty and celebrities.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who split in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, stayed in Hotel Rangá’s Africa Suite in 2016.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

When I entered the room, there was a bottle of wine, a piece of chocolate and a personal note from the owner Fridrik Pálsson on the desk in the entrance area.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

Animal themed decorations, wooden sculptures and colorful paintings adorned the suite.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

The thatched hut, built with wheat from a local farm, was adorned with a glowing chandelier.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

The spacious bathroom features a double sink vanity, spa bath and Icelandic brand Angan toiletries.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

The Africa Suite’s large, private balcony offered stunning views of the surrounding countryside and the Rangá River, which flows through the property.

Talia Liquorice/Insider

The huge suite and the hotel’s attention to detail made me feel like a celebrity myself.

Editor’s Note: Business Insider received a discounted media rate for a one-night stay. Room rates may vary, but the Africa Suite was listed as $1047 on Hotel Rangá’s website at the time of booking.

