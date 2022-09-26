Home Business Kimbo workers block traffic near the Naples site
Business

Kimbo workers block traffic near the Naples site

by admin
Kimbo workers block traffic near the Naples site

In Melito di Napoli where the Kimbo plant, the famous coffee company, is located, yesterday the traffic circulation was blocked due to the garrison organized by the workers, after 3 days of strikes called by Flai Cgil, worried about the future of the production site which is located on the outskirts of Naples and where 250 people work.

The concern arises from the non-approval of the financial statements, which are being discussed in the third and last meeting of the roasting company’s members. “After the proclamation of the strike by the Flai-Cgil three days ago, – said Angelo Savio, secretary of Flai-Cgil Campania and Naples – this morning the workers of the Kimbo plant in Melito di Napoli are in garrison at the last assembly of the members who will have to approve the budget on which the future of the production site will depend, which employs about 250 workers ”.

After the meetings with the company for the union, in fact, it is not clear what will be the investments in the site, its development and employment levels.

See also  Mercedes-Benz T-Class: the new premium and affordable multi-space

You may also like

Profitable factor investments against volatility. Invesco’s view

Renault R5 Turbo 3E: the electric showcar created...

Coswell, 20 million from Intesa and Sace

NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 measured results: “Cyberpunk 2077” ran...

Markets, Algebris’ comment: high and widespread volatility, less...

Apple AirPods Pro 2 users report that they...

Ratti Società Benefit: revenues reached 39 million in...

FOS, closing of the acquisition of 100% of...

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has problems with the...

Poste Italiane: target of -4% due to interest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy