In Melito di Napoli where the Kimbo plant, the famous coffee company, is located, yesterday the traffic circulation was blocked due to the garrison organized by the workers, after 3 days of strikes called by Flai Cgil, worried about the future of the production site which is located on the outskirts of Naples and where 250 people work.

The concern arises from the non-approval of the financial statements, which are being discussed in the third and last meeting of the roasting company’s members. “After the proclamation of the strike by the Flai-Cgil three days ago, – said Angelo Savio, secretary of Flai-Cgil Campania and Naples – this morning the workers of the Kimbo plant in Melito di Napoli are in garrison at the last assembly of the members who will have to approve the budget on which the future of the production site will depend, which employs about 250 workers ”.

After the meetings with the company for the union, in fact, it is not clear what will be the investments in the site, its development and employment levels.