King Charles has more wealth than the Queen

The coronation of King Charles will take place in London on May 6th. Max Mumby/Getty Images

King Charles has a personal fortune of nearly $750 million, the Sunday Times reported. An analysis by the London newspaper revealed that he is about $285 million more wealth than the late Queen. A former aide said Charles was diligent with his finances after divorcing Princess Diana.

King Charles has a personal fortune of nearly $750 million, according to a newspaper report, exceeding the late Queen’s net worth by hundreds of millions.

According to an analysis by The Sunday Times, the king is worth £600 million (about 680 million euros), while his mother’s personal fortune is estimated at around £370m (€419m).

An unnamed former adviser to Charles told the newspaper that Charles was very economical with his finances after his high-profile divorce from Princess Diana in 1996, which cost him £17million (about 19million euros today).

The adviser told the Sunday Times that following his divorce, Charles began saving profits from the Duchy of Cornwall, a property empire now controlled by his eldest son, Prince William.

The Duchy of Cornwall increased in value by $350 million in a decade under Charles’ stewardship. It made a profit of £23m (€26m) last year and £212m (€240m) over the ten years to 2022. Charles has elected to pay income tax on this income.

However, a large chunk of his wealth comes from the 81,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which the newspaper estimates is worth £245million. The house and associated farmland have belonged to the royal family for more than 160 years.

An aerial view of the Sandringham estate. David Goddard/Getty Images

Balmoral Castle and its 50,000 acres in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which Prince Albert bought for Queen Victoria in 1852, is estimated to be worth £210 million (€238 million).

This year’s wealth list will be released in May, but Charles is unlikely to make the top 250. He is likely to be ahead of David and Victoria Beckham, who were worth £380m (€431m) in last year’s list, and Sir Elton John, of 395 million pounds (447 million euros) owns wealth.

The 2022 rich list was made by the brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja whose net worth rose by more than £11 billion to £28.5 billion – the biggest fortune in the list’s 34-year history.

King Charles, who will be crowned on May 6, acquired a reputation for frugality while waiting decades to ascend the throne. The then Prince of Wales was known for always turning off the lights when leaving a room, as per a BBC documentary emerges that Wales Online reported.

He also tends to always wear the same clothes and avoids overspending on new outfits. His frugality may also reflect his environmental awareness.

As King, Charles now has control of the Crown Estate, the about £15.6 billion (17.7 billion euros) is worth. The estate’s profits go to the British Treasury, with Charles getting 25 per cent back.

The Crown Estate did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request that was made outside of normal business hours.