King Charles III little loved but worth £1.7bn a year

King Charles III is little loved by the English

The monarchy is less and less loved by the British. It is estimated that 64% of Her Majesty’s citizens are not interested in the coronation of Charles III. But it is also true that the 2 kilometer procession taking place in London today is big business for the country. Three days of festivities according to the research institute Brand Finance they are worth about 600 million pounds, i.e. over 650 million euros. According to the calculations of the British company, in fact, approximately 370 million pounds of revenues will be obtained only for the media coverage of the event which will be visible in every corner of the globe; another hundred million will be revenues both from tourism and from parties and related events while at least 90 million will be revenues due to merchandising.

A flow of money that will amply compensate for the 100 million pounds estimated as the cost of the coronation – fully borne by British taxpayers – spent above all to guarantee the safety of the 2,000 VIP guests and crowned heads from all over the world.

Official suppliers do great business

The English monarchy always exerts a certain kind of charm especially with some types of products: Brand Finance explains that having only the title of who is a official supplier of the Royal House it is worth at least 10% more on the turnover, allowing the price list to be raised by up to 15%. “ From cars to fashion to drinks, there’s a world of Royal Warrant brands that continue to benefit every year from their proximity to the Windsors – underline the marketing experts – And those who benefit most from the allure of the Crown are beverage brands, those least car: perhaps because in this case the choice is based more on the actual evaluation of performance than on an emotional effect“ .

But how much does the English monarchy cost, apart from the coronation, to the English? Approximately £80 million a year, or £2.4 for each adult taxpayer as calculated by the centro studi Uk in Changing Europe. This year the so-called Sovereign Grant it will reach 86.3 million pounds, money that is used to finance not only the court but also the 500 employees of the English Crown. On balance, then, Charles III and his relatives remain an expensive asset, but an asset to the nation nonetheless. Always Brand Finance, in fact, estimates that the Crown moves a turnover of 1.7 billion pounds every year between visits to castles, travel, fashion brands and objects.

Charles III is a very rich king

What many Englishmen no longer tolerate, especially in such a difficult moment for the English economy crushed by inflation, is that Charles III is a very rich monarch. According to the calculation of Sunday Timeswhich will soon publish its annual ranking of Britain’s richest people, the monarch’s assets amount to 600 million pounds. Son of Elizabeth II, in fact, it will be included in the special ranking of the British newspaper in the top 250surpassing, among others, David e Victoria Beckham ed Elton Johnalso net of the possessions of the English crown, the estimate of which exceeds £22 billion.