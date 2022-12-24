Kingsoft Cloud will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30: no new shares will be issued, Wang Yulin has resigned

On December 23, Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC, HK: 03896) announced that it plans to list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through introduction, with the code “03896”. According to the plan, Kingsoft Cloud will officially land on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2022, and will not issue new shares for financing.

According to Bedo Finance, Kingsoft Cloud was listed on Nasdaq in the United States on May 8, 2020, with an issue price of US$17 per share (ADS) and a total of 30 million shares, which is more than the previously disclosed plan to issue 25 million shares. 20% was issued, and a total of 510 million US dollars was raised.

On July 27, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud submitted a prospectus on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, applying for dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. However, on August 8, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud issued an announcement stating that Wang Yulin resigned from the positions of Kingsoft Cloud Chief Executive Officer (CEO), director and member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee due to personal health reasons.

As an alternative, Zou Tao, vice chairman of Kingsoft Cloud, will also serve as the acting CEO of Kingsoft Cloud, while Lei Jun remains the chairman of Kingsoft Cloud. Jinshan Cloud stated in its previous announcement that Wang Yulin’s resignation will not affect the normal operation and management of the company. At the same time, the company will stick to its established strategy and business operations.

Not long ago, Kingsoft Cloud’s 2021 annual report (Form 20-F) submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that as of March 31, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud held a 39% stake in Kingsoft Cloud, and Xiaomi held 12%. .3%, First Trust Portfolios L. P holds 5.6% of the shares, and Wang Yulin holds 1.5% of the shares.

According to the prospectus, Kingsoft Cloud will hold interests in 1,423,246,584 shares after the completion of the listing, accounting for about 37.40% of the company’s issued share capital, and will continue to be a shareholder of the company after listing. A controlling shareholder of the group as defined in the Listing Rules. At the same time, Xiaomi Group holds 11.82% of the shares.

Previous financial data showed that Kingsoft Cloud’s revenues in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were 2.218 billion yuan, 3.956 billion yuan, and 6.577 billion yuan, respectively, and continued to grow; net profits were -10.06 billion yuan, respectively. 100 million yuan, -1.111 billion yuan, -947 million yuan, and the loss range has been decreasing year by year, but the cumulative loss in three years has reached 3.064 billion yuan.

Under Non-GAAP, Kingsoft Cloud’s adjusted net profit in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were -864 million yuan, -958 million yuan, and -824 million yuan, respectively. The subsequent EBITDA were -520 million yuan, -418 million yuan, and -119 million yuan respectively.

In 2021, Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue will be 9.061 billion yuan (about 1.42 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 37.8%, while the revenue growth rates in 2019 and 2020 will be 78.4% and 78.4%, respectively. 66.2%. From this point of view, the revenue growth rate of Kingsoft Cloud has been declining year by year, and the performance growth rate has slowed down significantly.

In 2021, Kingsoft Cloud’s net loss will be 1.592 billion yuan (approximately 250 million US dollars), and the adjusted net loss will be 1.374 billion yuan, both of which have increased significantly compared to the same period in 2020. In the first quarter of 2022, Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was 2.174 billion yuan, with a net loss of 555 million yuan and an adjusted net loss of 451 million yuan.

The prospectus shows that Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue in the first half of 2022 (the six months ended June 30) was 4.080 billion yuan, compared with 3.987 billion yuan in the same period in 2021; the net loss was 1.365 billion yuan. The same period in 2021 was 603 million yuan; the adjusted net loss was 1.158 billion yuan, and the same period in 2021 was 404 million yuan.

According to the prospectus, the adjusted EBITDA of Kingsoft Cloud’s non-GAAP financial indicators from 2019 to the first half of 2022 were -450 million yuan, 73.193 million yuan, -306 million yuan, and 5.5 billion yuan, respectively. 5.6 billion yuan, the adjusted EBITDA profit margins were -11.4%, 1.1%, -3.4% and -13.6%.

Currently, Kingsoft Cloud’s executives include Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Acting CEO Zou Tao, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer He Haijian, Chief Operating Officer Liang Shouxing, President Wang Shouhu, Senior Vice President Liu Tao, and Vice President Tian Kaiyan, Vice President President Qian Yifeng and others.

