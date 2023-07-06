Kingsoft Office Introduces WPS AI: Empowering Smart Office with Language Model Technology

Kingsoft Office Introduces WPS AI at the 2023 World AI Conference

On July 6, Kingsoft Office unveiled its intelligent office assistant, WPS AI, based on the large language model at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. The company also launched the WPS AI official website (ai.wps.cn) and began recruiting intelligent office experience officers.

WPS AI is the first ChatGPT-like application in the domestic collaborative office track and is connected to multiple office product components of Kingsoft Office. The integration of WPS AI with the original light document, light form, and form enables product upgrades and introduces new scenarios for smart office experiences, now known as WPS Smart Document, WPS Smart Form, and WPS Smart Form.

Zhang Qingyuan, CEO of Kingsoft Office, explained during the conference that WPS AI is positioned as the application side of the large language model. It encompasses AIGC (content creation), Copilot (smart assistant), and Insight (knowledge insight). The conference aimed to showcase the achievements of AI in the field of domestic office software and highlight Kingsoft Office’s commitment to putting users first and developing products that cater to their needs.

In collaboration with MiniMax, Baidu Wenxin, and Zhipu AI, three major language model partners, Kingsoft Office demonstrated and explained the capabilities of WPS AI in various office scenarios.

One of the demonstrations showcased WPS Smart Document, a new generation content creation and collaboration product. Users can leverage WPS AI to generate texts such as press releases, weekly reports, and recruitment notices through smart documents. AI-generated content can be expanded, summarized, translated, and styled according to the user’s preferences. Additionally, WPS AI can quickly summarize the contents of multiple documents to automatically generate a travel plan, leveraging existing travel documents and budget sheets.

WPS Smart Form enhances the efficiency of data batch processing. In e-commerce, marketing, and personnel affairs, WPS AI’s smart form allows users to extract information and generate content swiftly. Users can issue instructions to WPS AI in natural language, using an “AI Template” sentence to generate a table with sample data.

WPS Smart Form facilitates online information collection by enabling users to quickly generate forms through dialogue. It also supports automatic generation of data reports for recycling results. Furthermore, traditional paper form filling can be converted into online form collection by simply taking photos, enhancing convenience and efficiency in data summarization.

WPS AI’s capabilities extend to PPT presentations and PDFs. By inputting the subject and the number of pages, users can automatically generate an outline and create a complete PPT with just one click. For lengthy PDFs, WPS AI can swiftly extract key points and serve as an efficient reading tool. WPS AI provides answers based on the context of the document and offers page references for user convenience.

Notably, WPS AI already supports voice function on mobile devices, allowing users to operate without the need for textual input. This development provides a practical solution for mobile office development and implementation.

Kingsoft Office has been investing in AI since 2017, building technical and engineering capabilities in the field. With the integration of AI in its office software, Kingsoft Office aims to simplify complex functions and make software more user-friendly. As of March 31, 2023, Kingsoft Office’s main products had a monthly active device count of 589 million, reaching users in over 220 countries and regions worldwide.