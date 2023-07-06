Kingsoft Office’s WPS AI Transforms User Productivity, Captures Attention in CCTV Financial Special Report

Title: Kingsoft Office’s WPS AI Enhances User Productivity, Featured in CCTV Financial Special Report

Date: July 6, 2023

In a special report on the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, CCTV’s financial channel highlighted the impact of Kingsoft Office’s WPS AI in improving user productivity. WPS AI, an intelligent office assistant powered by a large language model, has revolutionized the way professionals engage with office software.

During an interview with CCTV, Bi Xiaocun, senior vice president of Kingsoft Office, emphasized that most customers of professional software only utilize around 20% of its functions, with many turning to video tutorials to learn additional features. However, with WPS AI, users simply need to describe their requirements, and the software can instantly deliver the desired results. This capability has greatly enhanced user productivity.

Kingsoft Office announced the launch of the WPS AI official website (ai.wps.cn) at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, along with the opportunity for WPS Office individual users and WPS 365 enterprise users to apply as intelligent office experience officers.

Since 2017, Kingsoft Office has been actively developing AI technologies, enabling the quick integration of large language models into their domestic office software field. The company’s commitment to embracing AI from top to bottom has created a paradigm shift in the industry, making complex functions easier to access. This move challenges the status quo referred to as the “28th law” of software.

With an impressive presence worldwide, Kingsoft Office’s main products currently boast 589 million monthly active devices, spanning across more than 220 countries and regions. The company’s substantial user base further emphasizes the impact and importance of the innovative WPS AI.

