On January 29th, the eighth day of the first lunar month, many companies officially started work today, and the bosses also presented “Start-up Red See” to employees.

Today, according to Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi and chairman of Kingsoft, today is the opening ceremony of Kingsoft’s Beijing office area.Lei Jun said: “This year marks the 35th anniversary of Kingsoft’s establishment. We will always adhere to the ‘technology-based business’ and make Kingsoft an everlasting enterprise.”

Judging from the pictures of the start-up site posted by Lei Jun, Lei Jun, wearing red clothes and red scarves, and executives such as Kingsoft Software, are successively distributing start-up red envelopes to employees.

Xiaomi official website information shows,Lei Jun participated in the founding of Kingsoft in 1992 and became the CEO of Kingsoft in 1998.In 2007, after Kingsoft went public, Lei Jun stepped down as CEO of Kingsoft and became vice chairman. In July 2011, Lei Jun returned to Kingsoft as chairman of Kingsoft.

Founded Joyo.com in 2000 and sold it to Amazon in 2004. At the same time, as an angel investor, Lei Jun has invested in many innovative companies such as YY and UC.

On April 6, 2010, Lei Jun chose to start a new business and established Xiaomi.

