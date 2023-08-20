Home » “Kissing on the beach is more beautiful”. The Melonian Ambrosi and the Austrian dem
Alessia Ambrosi, Veronese deputy of the Brothers of Italy elected in Trentino, and her partner Georg Dornauer, also a politician, but in Austria and in a totally opposite party

A passionate kiss on the beach. It could be the breaking latest news of the summer of any couple on holiday on our own or foreign coasts. But it is the shot that has caused a stir and controversy in the Austrian tabloids. Protagonists of the story Alessia AmbrosiVeronese deputy of the Brothers of Italy elected in Trentino, and her partner Georg Dornauer, also a political exponent, but in Austria and in a totally opposite party to that of the Melonian Ambrosi. Dornauer, in fact, is the deputy governor of Tyrol and belongs to the Social Democrats. But what triggered the curiosity of German gossip magazines was not their difference of views with respect to politics, but some snapshots published by Ambrosi herself on her social profiles.

In the photos, the exponent of FdI e Dornauer they are portrayed in bathing suits, on the beach, kissing passionately. Shots judged “hot” by the German press (including the magazines Heute, Kronen and Zeitung), which did not hesitate to publish them on the cover. The result was curiosity and criticism on social media for the photo, judged inappropriate for two political protagonists.

