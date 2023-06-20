KKR buys up to €40bn of credits from PayPal

KKR has reached an agreement to purchase up to €40 billion ($44 billion) of buy-now-pay-later credits from PayPal Holdings. This operation will allow the payment giant to free up resources to increase the buyback program of its shares.

The deal is part of a €3 billion financing commitment that allows KKR-managed private lending funds and accounts to purchase PayPal-originated loans in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to a statement. .

PayPal expects the transaction to generate $1.8 billion in proceeds, enabling it to repurchase $1 billion in additional shares this year.

