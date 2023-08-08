Kkr goes better than expected and prepares for the deal with Tim

Kkr, a leading global investment firm, has communicated that the After-tax Distributable Earnings, representing cash available for dividend payments to shareholders, decreased 23% to $652.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, down from $851.2 million a year earlier. That translated to after-tax distributable earnings of 73 cents per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $844.5 million for the quarter, with total revenue growing to $3.63 billion. Assets under management (AUM) settled at $519 billion, up 6% year over year. Regarding the so-called “Dry Powder” (capital reserves not yet invested), Kkr explains that the Uncalled commitments of $100 billion is diversified across the company’s strategies and is down 13% year over year.

“We delivered solid financial results in the second quarter in a market context which remained difficult Crucially, we continued to drive forward our growth initiatives, including new product launches tailored to the Private Wealth channel and strategic business at Global Atlantic. We remain confident that these efforts will create significant shareholder value in the years to come.”

As known, Kkr is in the running for the purchase of the network from Telecom Italia. His offer was the one preferred by the board of directors of the Italian telephone group. In recent days, CEO Pietro Labriola had confirmed: “We are working hard to meet the September deadlines. Three months is barely enough for the necessary activities, but we are on schedule and we do not expect any delays“, talking about 9-12 months to get corporate and regulatory approvals. (Ticker)