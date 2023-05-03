Home » Klaus Davi: “Meloni’s video on work? Alone woman in charge”
Klaus Davi: “Meloni’s video on work? Alone woman in charge”

by admin
Klaus Davi: “Meloni’s video on work? Alone woman in charge”

Giorgia Meloni, the video of May Day causes discussion. Klaus Davi ad Business: “The premier risks politically”

Lights but also shadows on the decision of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to present the main reforms of the Labor Decree not in a press conference, but through a video. A film in which nothing seems left to chance, because it is expertly constructed with the help of social media managers and supervised by the head of the press office Mario Sechi: from the objects to the shots, from the gestures to the final ringing with which the premer kicks off the Council of ministers.

Can we say that the communication style of the Government, or rather of Giorgia Meloni, is at a turning point? Is there a meaning behind this choice? Affaritaliani.it he questioned Klaus Davijournalist and mass media specialist.

Can the premier’s choice to shoot a video directed at the Italians from Palazzo Chigi be considered unprecedented?

I would say that the communication style is not an absolute novelty, because Meloni is in fact following a channel opened by the grillini, and even earlier by Silvio Berlusconi.

What is new is the context, the fact that you use this “closed” video technique, institutionalizing it, making it become Palazzo Chigi’s own. In this he differs quite a bit from the style of his predecessors, first of all Giuseppe Conte.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

