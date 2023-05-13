Klaus Davi: “Pisani police chief? Excellent choice”

“The anti-mafia began to decline in popular consensus when from territorial conflict in some cases it was transformed into a place for settling political accounts. From that moment on, citizens began to believe in it less and less and all social indicators also from Auditel unfortunately suggest that there is a collapse of interest in the subject. I see it every day by sifting through the TV audience data”. Klaus Davi talks to Affaritaliani, fresh from a blitz in Naples, in the Ponticelli district, who has made the rounds of sites and newspapers for the reaction of a boss, Francesco de Martino, who cut his wrists and veins to “protest” against the presence of the journalist in “his” neighborhood.

Let’s start with the appointment of Vittorio Pisani as head of the police. How do you interpret it?

He has my total respect and consideration. I really liked the work he did in the area as head of Mobile. He has given a great help to Naples. He can be a ‘symbol’ (he wouldn’t like this term, I think) of the non-ideological non-“thesis” anti-mafia but who wants to affect the territory without looking anyone in the face.

He too, like you, without an escort…

They are different roles. He is one of the most acute and intuitive Italian detectives. I’m a simple reporter who, by the simple fact that I consult with the mafia bosses, stirs things up because I provoke their reactions and force them to grapple with questions. Even a hysterical attack is a semantic form…

De Martino blatantly slit his wrists in front of you…

If a homosexual Swiss who goes around alone is enough to send the head of Ponticelli’s “XX” clan into a rage, it means that we have achieved something.

Aren’t you afraid to walk alone in Ponticelli?

No. I’ve also been doing it in Archi, Arghillà and Reggio Calabria for years. If prosecutors, prefectures and police headquarters are calm, then it means that all is well. It’s their job to verify these things. Should something happen, no one will be able to say that they weren’t informed about how I operate in the area.

What is the difference between Naples and Calabria?

Immense. In Campania there is a very strong and emotional narrative of the Camorra phenomenon. Articles appear – for example those by Leandro de Guaglio in the Mattino di Napoli – which are certainly not judicial bulletins written in a cacophonous ‘polizieschese’ but real “sagas” of feuds with the utmost respect for judicial truth.

Did Saviano turn on the lights?

He has all my admiration for his fiction that paved the way.

Do you consider yourself an anti-mafia journalist?

Absolutely not. The Italian anti-mafia is dominated by a somewhat ‘old’ cultural component to which I, being a liberal with cultural references inspired by the Rosselli brothers and enlightened German Judaism, am alien to. I am referring, for example, to Walther Rathenau politician, writer, who was foreign minister in the Weimar Republic and assassinated by the Hitlerites, therefore very far from a Catholic vision, which however I deeply respect. Also because he expresses important realities of commitment on the territory. For example, if there were no parishes, the desertification of some territories would be total. I’m just a reporter.

Why do you say that some anti-mafia is politically oriented?

In popular perception it is so. So the people, having instead to deal with the white-collar workers and the mafia active in the territories every day, need a widespread presence guaranteed by dozens of policemen, carabinieri and activist magistrates who fight every single day.

Give me an example. What do the young people in San Luca, Africo, Ponticelli ask for?

What do you want them to care about the ‘maxi state-mafia negotiation’ when they don’t have a gym, a library, a decent football pitch? Those who call themselves “leftists” should fight for this. I speak as a former administrator in Calabria: there is a total, frightening, cruel vacuum of the institutions in entire areas of the south.

Pessimistic?

The state has focused on repression and little on prevention. In Calabria it worked, the gangs are weakened. It is there for all to see. But that’s not enough. A social fabric needs to be recreated.

Have you chosen Led Zeppelin as the soundtrack of your series on Napoli Ponticelli?

Yes. It is an all-encompassing group, absolutely visionary and forward-thinking. When Robert Plant in “Whole Lotta Love” punctuates the high-pitched “Looooove” with a voice that sounds angry and desperate, I ‘read’ a message of anger like saying ‘here we are’. These lands are abandoned, abandoned to the dictatorship of the mafias. That overwhelming scream is a message that reaches the heart.

But that song is about sex…

Sex, love was still the post 68, the years in which young people made themselves heard. What we need today….

Subscribe to the newsletter

