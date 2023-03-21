Before the start of the Ukraine war, NATO countries agreed on a new start-up fund to promote military technologies. Lakestar founder Klaus Hommels will now be CEO.

His own VC Lakestar actually forbids investing money in military technology. A clause that numerous investors have to adhere to due to their different fund members. From now on, Lakestar boss Klaus Hommels is still investing in start-ups that deal with security and innovations in the military sector – as chairman of the board of the new NATO fund.

Billions come from Europe

In October 2021, the Atlantic Defense Alliance announced that it wanted to set up a fund for young tech companies. Finally, last summer, 22 of the 30 member states agreed to put a total of one billion euros into the pot of money intended to promote military technology. All participants, including Germany, come from Europe. Canada and the USA are therefore not included. The fund has a 15-year timeframe and finances both early-stage startups and deep-tech funds originating from these 22 partner nations.

NATO has identified business models relating to artificial intelligence, space, big data, quantum processes, biohacking, energy and hypersonic speed as subject areas – technologies that, according to General Jens Stoltenberg, are intended to protect the alliance from countries such as Russia and China.

The board of the NATO Innovation Fund will in future consist of nine members. In addition to the chairman Klaus Hommels, there are Fiona Murray, longtime economics professor at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Roberto Cingolani, former head of the Italian armaments company Leonardo and former environment minister. The remaining six people have not yet been announced. Below the board level, a senior management team will oversee the startups. External consulting firms should support the search for suitable start-ups. The head office of the investment arm is in the Netherlands.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in all areas of our lives, so the need for digital and technological sovereignty is also increasing. The NATO Innovation Fund is the first multi-state venture capital fund that will support emerging technologies and encourage much-needed innovation,” said Lakestar boss Hommels. In spite of Hommel’s new position in NATO, nothing will change in Lakestar’s principles and investment theses, the VC stressed in one statement Linkedin-Contribution.