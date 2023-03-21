Home Business Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund
Business

Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund

by admin
Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund

Before the start of the Ukraine war, NATO countries agreed on a new start-up fund to promote military technologies. Lakestar founder Klaus Hommels will now be CEO.

Klaus Hommels invested in tech giants like Spotify, Facebook and Skype early on, and now he wants to promote the German startup scene in particular.
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

His own VC Lakestar actually forbids investing money in military technology. A clause that numerous investors have to adhere to due to their different fund members. From now on, Lakestar boss Klaus Hommels is still investing in start-ups that deal with security and innovations in the military sector – as chairman of the board of the new NATO fund.

Billions come from Europe

In October 2021, the Atlantic Defense Alliance announced that it wanted to set up a fund for young tech companies. Finally, last summer, 22 of the 30 member states agreed to put a total of one billion euros into the pot of money intended to promote military technology. All participants, including Germany, come from Europe. Canada and the USA are therefore not included. The fund has a 15-year timeframe and finances both early-stage startups and deep-tech funds originating from these 22 partner nations.

read too

business/ruestungs-startups-dual-use-venture-capital-ukraine-krieg-b/”>
Are investors now discovering armaments startups for themselves?

NATO has identified business models relating to artificial intelligence, space, big data, quantum processes, biohacking, energy and hypersonic speed as subject areas – technologies that, according to General Jens Stoltenberg, are intended to protect the alliance from countries such as Russia and China.

See also  Gansu regional stock market weekly report: Jinhui Mining's IPO, the first flight of high technology, rose 52.37% a week and ranked first_ 东方 Fortune.com

The board of the NATO Innovation Fund will in future consist of nine members. In addition to the chairman Klaus Hommels, there are Fiona Murray, longtime economics professor at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Roberto Cingolani, former head of the Italian armaments company Leonardo and former environment minister. The remaining six people have not yet been announced. Below the board level, a senior management team will oversee the startups. External consulting firms should support the search for suitable start-ups. The head office of the investment arm is in the Netherlands.

read too

business/quantum-systems-drohnen/”>
“The gorillas and Zalandos will not protect us from autocrats”

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in all areas of our lives, so the need for digital and technological sovereignty is also increasing. The NATO Innovation Fund is the first multi-state venture capital fund that will support emerging technologies and encourage much-needed innovation,” said Lakestar boss Hommels. In spite of Hommel’s new position in NATO, nothing will change in Lakestar’s principles and investment theses, the VC stressed in one statement Linkedin-Contribution.

You may also like

Mortgages, alarm after rate increase: two out of...

Separate category for e-fuel cars planned

Tax reform, the hand extended to taxpayers: easier...

Resolution 27 of 02/27/2023 – Conferment of collaboration...

CS takeover by UBS – why did the...

Algeria: water, the government mobilizes for the drilling...

Agreement for e-fuels from 2035?

Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier...

Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for...

Losers of the bank merger – CS creditors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy