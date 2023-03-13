Klaus-Michael Kühne is a transport company, football investor and hotel owner on Mallorca. picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

According to the “Bild” newspaper, multi-billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne traveled to Mallorca on a scheduled airliner. Kühne and his wife were therefore passengers on a Swiss plane. The Swiss airline belongs to the Lufthansa Group, whose largest shareholder is the transport operator. On Mallorca, Kühne owns a five-star hotel on a historic country estate, which he had extensively restored.

Klaus-Michael Kühne is considered one of the richest Germans – and as unconventional. Bloomberg estimates the assets of the logistics entrepreneur at the equivalent of 40 billion euros. He could easily be on a private jet or like other billionaires in a helicopter. But the 85-year-old apparently travels to Mallorca with an ordinary airliner, like that “Bild” newspaper reported. It shows Kühne leaving Palma de Mallorca Airport with his wife Christine.

According to the report, the majority owner of the international transport company Kuehne + Nagel and investor in Hamburger SV landed on the popular holiday island with a Swiss airline machine. “Like normal tourists,” writes the newspaper. However, nothing is quite normal for someone like Kühne: the Swiss airline with which he is said to have flown from Zurich to the Balearic Islands belongs to the Lufthansa Group. And its largest shareholder is Klaus-Michael Kühne.

Mallorca is more than a travel destination for the large freight forwarder. He has established himself on the island and owns, among other things, the five-star hotel Castell Son Claret on a historic country estate. The Hamburg businessman and his wife had the property extensively restored. In the past, the media also reported on a villa owned by the Kühnes in the port of Port d’Andratx.

