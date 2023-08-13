Home » Klaus Schwab is stepping down, but not in the way you think
Klaus Schwab is stepping down, but not in the way you think

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Klaus Schwab with his wife Hilde at the Lucerne Festival.

Archive image: LZ

WEF founder Klaus Schwab is 85 years old, but still full of creative energy. That’s why an internal resignation message that reached “Switzerland at the weekend” is surprising: Schwab is giving up a mandate that he “cherished very much and exercised for so many years”. No, it’s not about the World Economic Forum, it’s about the Lucerne Festival, on whose board of trustees Schwab works – along with other personalities such as the violinist Anne Sophie MutterNZZ President Isabelle Welton and business leaders Walter Kielholz. Schwab justifies the step with another upcoming departure: that of the director Michael Haefliger. Schwab continues at the WEF: “My energy is fully occupied by the rapid growth of the World Economic Forum.”

