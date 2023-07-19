Home » Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes after July, Btp at 4%
Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes after July, Btp at 4%

Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes after July, Btp at 4%

Klaas Knot, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said monetary tightening following the July meeting was far from guaranteed. These words suggest that officials may soon put a halt to the interest rate hike campaign in September.

“For July I think it’s a necessity, for anything beyond July it would be at best a possibility, but in no case a certainty,” said the Dutch central bank number one, notoriously a ‘hawk’ of the ECB. “From July onwards I think we should look closely at what the risk distribution data tells us.”

His remarks indicate that market and analyst expectations for two more quarter-point hikes in the deposit rate, up to 4%, may be exaggerated.

Government bonds extended gains and the euro retreated from nearly a year-and-a-half highs against the dollar as traders trimmed bets on rate hikes following Knot’s words.

The BTP-Bund spread fell to 162 bp with the Italian 10-year yield down 14 bp to 4%.

