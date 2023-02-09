Home Business Knot (ECB): rate hikes from 50 bps until May are reasonable
Knot (ECB): rate hikes from 50 bps until May are reasonable

Knot (ECB): rate hikes from 50 bps until May are reasonable

“I think the March hike is highly unlikely to be our end point” and “if underlying inflationary pressures do not materially ease, maintaining the current pace of hikes into May could remain warranted”.

Klaas Knot, president of the Central Bank of the Netherlands and member of the Governing Council of the ECB, said today during an online event organized by Mni Market News.

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points last week, expecting a similar hike next month, but gave no firm guidance for its May meeting.

Knot said the more rates move into tighter territory, “the more important it becomes to fine-tune our actions.”

“Once we see a clear and decisive turnaround in underlying inflation dynamics, I therefore expect us to move in smaller steps,” he said. upwards, in the pursuit of price stability”.

