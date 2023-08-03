Know-how and skills for sustainable farms in the new edition of Sanatech in Bologna

In an era of rapid environmental, technological and economic changes, between responsible choices on the part of consumers and global warming, it becomes essential to think about the future of agri-food production to offer support for the ecological transition. For this reason, by fielding the available innovation, from 7 to 9 September will be held in the pavilions of BolognaFiere the third edition of Sanatecha three-day event dedicated to the production chain and the exchange of skills, information and know-how for farms that want to move towards greater sustainability

The review, focused on the whole agrifood production chain e organized by BolognaFiere, FederBio Servizi and Avenue Mediais now in its third edition after its 2021 launch, and takes place concurrently with the 35th edition of the il A lot (International Organic and Natural Exhibition). The show, launched in the midst of the pandemic, was conceived as an international trade show and showcase and represents an opportunity for updating, discussion and networking for producers of seeds, semi-finished products, raw materials, equipment, ingredients and intelligent technologies, restaurateurs, processors, logistics operators , packaging and distribution. This year the salon is also offering a desk service for targeted consultancy, workshops and field technical days with the aim of providing operators in the primary sector who wish to introduce more sustainable practices in an age of scarce resources, useful for protecting the health of the soil, biodiversity and all water reserves the answers, tools and technical solutions available.

In European strategies and policies, the biologicalexplains Paolo Carnemollapresident of Federbio Servizi “is the tool for the ecological transition of agriculture and Italy has also set itself the ambitious goal of reach 25% of organic cultivated area by 2027. For this reason, a moment of presentation and comparison of innovative models and technologies such as Sanatech is necessary, which helps to spread the technical culture and knowledge of the most virtuous and efficient organic sector”. This year’s product focus will be on cereals, who find themselves in a global context characterized by an unstable market due to the climate crisis, the Russian-Ukrainian war and the consequent speculations. In the seminars then, insights will be dedicated to the pasta chain. Other meetings will be dedicated to “Design and construction of the organic farm of the future”, to “Innovative experiences in organic farming”, to “Defense strategies in organic farms in greenhouses and open fields” and to “Fight against pests and conservation in organic food”.

Sanatech, spiega Domenico Lunghi, director of the Private Label business unit, Food & Pet Industry of BolognaFiere, “in addition to representing an authoritative reference on the agri-food production chain, it is a hub that circulates good practices, tools and skills, provides information and real consultancy, promotes experiences on site, supports and directs”. Finally, there will be a vertical dedicated to insects. In-depth analysis will be dedicated to the topic, such as the one on the new frontier of “Novel food, an opportunity for farms with low environmental impact”. Another important in-depth study of the vertical will be the one on prevention and the main solutions to contrast pests through their natural, native, effective and mass-raisable antagonists, as technical means of defense at affordable prices, entitled “Useful insects and mites. Biological tools for defense in an agriculture with less chemicals”.

The ecological transition and sustainability, he adds Claudius Vercellone, CEO of Avenue Media, “are also achieved through a strong rationalization of activities through the use of software, drones and artificial intelligence, both in field operations and in the food processing sector. One of the problems of companies is having trained personnel and Sanatech wants to give valid support also in terms of skills to all those who want to transform their company from traditional to sustainable”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

