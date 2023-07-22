Kobe Bryant is making more money than ever — even though he’s dead

Basketball-Legende Kobe Bryant.

AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

Kobe Bryant’s earnings continue to rise even after his death through endorsement deals and investments.

Nike plans to reintroduce Kobe’s footwear line and he’s back on the cover of 2K’s NBA game.

An investment in the Body Armor sports drink earned his family an additional $400 million.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

When basketball star Kobe Bryant retired in 2016, he was one the highest paid player in NBA history, who has earned more than $320 million (€281.7 million) in his career. However, that was only one of his sources of income. Bryant still made hundreds of millions from advertising revenue and wise investments. Towards the end of his playing career he took $25-30 million (€22.4-26.9 million) per year through endorsement deals a.

According to Forbes, Bryant’s net worth at the time of his death was approximately $600 million among athletes, trailed only behind Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Three years after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, his ad earnings could be higher than ever.

Earlier this month, 2K Games announced that Bryant would be the cover art for the 25th anniversary edition of their popular NBA video game series.

read too

Competitor for Spotify & Apple Music: TikTok is testing its new music streaming service in three other markets

Kobe Bryant on the cover of the 2K24 video game. BusinessWire/AP

But the big money for Bryant’s family comes from another old business partner: Nike.

Before his death, Bryant plannedto leave Nike when his contract expires in 2021, and to start a new, independent line of “Mamba” shoes – a name in reference to his nickname “Black Mamba”. After his death, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant left expire the contract. But the two sides are back together: Nike recently announced a reissue of Bryant’s signature shoes and has “big plans” to grow the brand.

We don’t know the details of the agreement between Nike and Kobe’s legacy. However, considering that Kobe’s shoes among NBA, WNBA and college ranked players, as well as sneaker collectors are still very popular (some Kobe models now sell for thousands of dollars), it’s safe to assume they’re worth a lot more than that $10 million a year that Nike paid Kobe throughout his career.

read too

VW battery cells are fully booked in the group even before they are produced – and cause trouble between Porsche and Audi

And therein are the around 400 million dollars (359 million euros) not included that Bryants Family received when Coca-Cola completed the purchase of Body Armor. Kobe invested $6 million in the sports drink brand in 2013, and Coke eventually paid $5.6 billion for the company in 2021.

Though Vanessa has carefully guarded Kobe’s legacy, he remains immensely popular, and his selling power is likely to continue to grow.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

