KOF employment indicator – job prospects on the labor market remain positive – News

The employment prospects in Switzerland remain good in the coming months. Only in the manufacturing sector is there any sign of a decline in employment. The employment indicator calculated by the ETH economic research center KOF fell for the third time in a row in the fourth quarter, but remains clearly in positive territory, as the KOF announced.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the KOF employment indicator is still at 7.7 points, after the slightly downwardly revised 9.2 points in the previous quarter. The KOF economists emphasize that it is still significantly above the long-term average of “close to zero” and also higher than before the corona pandemic. Since its peak in the second quarter of 2022, it has more than halved.

Forecast based on surveys

The KOF employment indicator is based on the quarterly KOF economic surveys in nine sectors (industry, hospitality, wholesale, construction, project planning, retail, banking, insurance and other service sectors), which cover around 85 percent of private sector employment in Switzerland.

As part of these surveys, companies assess their current workforce and give their assessment of whether they want to change their workforce in the next three months. The KOF employment indicator is based on the answers to these questions, such as KOF on the methodology communicates.

According to the latest employment indicator, more companies plan to hire people than cut staff in the coming months. Overall, the situation in the individual sectors is very different, emphasize the ETH researchers.

Cloudy outlook: manufacturing sector

In the wholesale trade, for example, the employment indicator has fallen significantly for the third time in a row and is now practically at the long-term average.

Retail trade, project planning and other service providers also recorded a noticeable decline in the employment indicator.

In the manufacturing sector, a majority of participating companies estimate the current number of employees to be too high. A decline in employment is expected here in the coming months. After all, expectations in this industry have not fallen any further since the last quarter, but have eased slightly, according to the KOF.

Legend: A majority of the companies that took part in the KOF survey still assess the current number of employees as too low. This also includes healthcare companies. Keystone

Good prospects: healthcare and construction sectors

However, the employment indicator for the other services, which includes sectors such as transport and healthcare that are important in terms of employment, remains at a high level.

In the other sectors, the indicator remained stable or increased. Job growth is expected in the majority of companies in the construction industry, the hospitality industry and financial service providers.

