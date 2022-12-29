Home Business Kolinpharma continues buyback reaching 1.4% of the share capital
Kolinpharma continues buyback reaching 1.4% of the share capital

Kolinpharma continues buyback reaching 1.4% of the share capital

Kolinpharma today announced that, with regard to the launch of the treasury share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 28 April 2022, it announced that, in the period from 19 to 23 December 2022, it carried out the purchase of no. 2,200 treasury shares.

The transaction, carried out by MIT SIM as appointed intermediary on behalf of the Company, was carried out at the weighted average price of Euro 8.65 and for a total value of Euro 19,044.

Following the aforementioned transactions, the Company holds, as of 23 December 2022, no. 23,000 treasury shares, equal to 1.40% of the share capital.

