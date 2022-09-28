Home Business Komainu, today appointed as CEO the blockchain and digital asset expert Nicolas Bertrand
Komainu, today appointed as CEO the blockchain and digital asset expert Nicolas Bertrand

Komainu, Europe’s leading regulated custodian of digital assets created by institutions for institutions, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Bertrand as CEO to lead the company through its next phase of growth and help connect the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance. . The same company reveals it with a note.

Nicolas Bertrand has over 20 years of experience in market infrastructures and digital assets, including more than a decade at Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, is an ambassador of the Global Blockchain Business Council and has assisted several digital asset companies. Bertrand has significant experience in managing global teams at primary financial services institutions, most recently as Head of Derivatives and Commodities and member of the Management Committee of Borsa Italiana (Euronext Group).

Bertrand will guide Komainu through the current market environment, which, while volatile, also creates significant opportunities for the growing business that provides regulated and institutional-grade services for digital asset management.

Upon hearing the news, Bertrand commented: “Blockchain technology has become the underlying infrastructure of the global technology revolution that fuels the disruptive potential of digital assets. As the industry continues to mature and attract additional institutional participants, the need for regulated, reliable and independent custody services will only increase ”.

Komainu has recently achieved great milestones, including the announcement of its presence in Dubai, where it received interim regulatory approval from the VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) to serve institutional clients in the region. Over the years, Komainu has established itself as a leading provider of digital asset depository services for institutional clients, providing the same safeguards and protections investors are accustomed to in traditional finance.

