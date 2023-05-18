Home » Konrad Graber: President of the Health Insurance Association Curafutura
Konrad Graber: President of the Health Insurance Association Curafutura

New start: Konrad Graber takes over the presidency of the Health Insurance Association Curafutura

The new Curafutura President and former Council of States is no stranger to health policy, even if he is no longer based in Bern.

The new Curafutura President: Konrad Graber.

Image: zvg

The health insurance association Curafutura has come to stay. The short-lived marriage plans with the competition from Santésuisse have disappeared back down into the drawer. “It still needs us,” says Curafutura boss Pius Zängerle. Giving up is not an option for him so close to the finish line. Now that the chances are good that some of the major health care reforms that Curafutura has been driving forward could actually be implemented.

