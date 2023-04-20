Koro grabs another 20 million euros

The superfood startup Koro is on a growth course and is expanding its Series B round. The investment arm of ProSiebenSat.1 is new on board.

Florian Schwenkert, Piran Asci and Constantinos Calios (from left) manage the Berlin company Koro. Koro

The food startup Koro expands its Series B financing round by 20 million euros. The money comes from the British VC Associated British Food and Haub Legacy Ventures. Behind it are Viktoria Anna-Katharina and Erivan Karl-Christopher Haub, the children of the Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub who had an accident. The investment arm of the ProSiebenSat.1 group Seven Ventures also participated in the round with a “high single-digit million amount”, it is said. Seven Ventures is paying for the deal both in cash and as part of a media-for-equity investment, so Koro gets advertising space in the broadcasting group.

“In the future, the Koro brand will also be placed in TV campaigns and thus presented to the general public,” says Florian Schwenkert, COO and thus responsible for the operative business of the Berlin company.

Existing investors such as HV Capital, the Paris food VC Five Season Ventures and the French tech investor Partech also took part in the round. In March of last year, you invested more than 50 million euros in the food startup, which operates an online shop for nut butter and dried fruit. At that time, further money also came from business angels such as OMR boss Philipp Westermeyer.

TV campaign expands influencer strategy

Koro was founded in 2012 by Constantinos Calios, Piran Asci joined as co-founder four years later. Florian Schwenkert, who trained at Rocket Internet, joined the management in 2020 as COO. The food startup mainly sells its range in bulk: from snacks such as goji berries to organic ginger shots, date cream and flour. Koro started out as an online shop, but now also sells its products offline in 9,000 grocery stores across Europe. In Germany, for example, at Alnatura, Edeka and Rewe.

read too 65 million euros in sales of dried fruit: the recipe for success behind Koro

Seen from the outside, the media-for-equity deal fits in with Koros’ very offensive marketing strategy so far. Like the Berliners morning post reports, the startup works with over 600 influencers, who mainly advertise various Koro products on Instagram: energy balls, dried mango strips, vegan chocolate bars, almond butter. The list is long.

The social media presence seems to be paying off. In 2021 Koro had a turnover of around 62 million euros, three times as much as in the previous year. In 2022, the turnover was almost 100 million euros, as found out from the business environment. The Berlin-based company did not achieve the last target of at least 150 million euros in sales. The food startup currently has 260 employees.

Disputes with existing investors in the past

Since 2016, “Die Höhle der Löwen” investor Georg Kofler has held shares in Koro with his company Social Chain, which is now listed on the stock exchange – in the meantime also as the majority shareholder. A dispute between the Koro founders and Kofler caused a stir in 2021 when both parties disagreed about the company valuation. The dispute, which even ended up in court, has now been settled.