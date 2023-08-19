Kraft Heinz Appoints Puerto Rican Carlos Abrams Rivera as New CEO

Puerto Rican executive Carlos Abrams Rivera has been named as the new CEO of Kraft Heinz, the food industry giant announced. Starting from January 1, 2024, Abrams Rivera will take over the position from Miguel Patricio, who has been leading the company since 2019. Patricio will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board after resigning early next year.

Currently serving as the president of North America at Kraft Heinz, Abrams Rivera will add the role of president of the company to his responsibilities, according to the company’s official statement. Having graduated from Colegio Marista, Abrams Rivera’s association with Kraft Heinz began with him managing well-known brands like California Pizza Kitchen and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. His repertoire also includes leadership positions at Mondelez International, where he oversaw the Latin American division of chewing gum and candy, as well as at Campbell Soup.

The company expressed confidence in Abram Rivera’s abilities, stating that his strategic and innovative mindset makes him the perfect candidate to guide Kraft Heinz in its next phase of transformation. Since joining the company in 2020, Abrams Rivera has consistently delivered strong results in the North American retail and out-of-home businesses. Patricio praised Abrams Rivera, stating that he is privileged to entrust him with the leadership of Kraft Heinz and believes that the company is well-positioned for growth under his guidance.

Kraft Heinz, which reported net sales of approximately $26 billion in 2022, looks forward to further expansion in the coming years. With Abrams Rivera at the helm, the company aims to leverage his experience in developed and emerging markets to achieve its growth ambitions.