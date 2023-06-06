Home » Kraken: nomina Vishnu Patankar CTO
Kraken: nomina Vishnu Patankar CTO

Kraken, one of the leading and most trusted crypto platforms globally, today announced the appointment of Vishnu Patankar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Patankar brings over twenty years of experience in the technology field and has helped grow the likes of Microsoft, Amazon, Intel and Groupon, influencing millions of customers around the world. As CTO of Kraken, he will lead the engineering team and collaborate with executives to develop a new generation of products and services.

Patankar’s focus will be on expanding Kraken into the most promising areas of the crypto industry while maintaining the company’s focus on security and customer orientation.

“Vishnu is a true leader in his field. He is a seasoned executive with deep knowledge in all aspects of product development and technology leadership,” said Dave Ripley, CEO of Kraken. “He has built and led large, globally distributed engineering teams at some of the most innovative companies. He is a strategic and technical leader who will optimize Kraken’s technology to deliver secure and scalable product experiences. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Prior to joining Kraken, he was CTO of StockX, where he was instrumental in helping the company grow and launch its NFT offering.

