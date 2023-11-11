Home » Kratos Unveils Long-Awaited Thanatos Drone Model
Kratos Unveils Thanatos Drone at Q3 Results Release

The long-awaited Thanatos drone, developed by the aerospace company Kratos, was unveiled during the recent release of the third quarter results. The unveiling has revealed the highly anticipated computer model of the unmanned drone, which has been shrouded in mystery since it was first mentioned in 2019. This marks a significant milestone in the American aerospace industry.

According to Eric DeMarco, president and CEO of Kratos, Thanatos is part of new program opportunities that will require additional investments in 2024, with prospects for substantial growth in 2025. The company is currently in talks with a client, possibly the United States Air Force, and is anticipating the formalization of a contract next year.

One of the most striking features of the drone is its futuristic design. Thanatos lacks a tail with vertical stabilizer, suggesting a focus on stealth to evade enemy radars. It also features a flattened nose, integrated air inlets, and a rear extension to maximize the camouflage of the propeller exhaust, features commonly found in traditional stealth aircraft.

The drone also has wings in the shape of a diamond, intended to reduce air resistance at subsonic and supersonic speeds, indicating its possible application in complex missions accompanying manned fighters. While technical specifications are being kept secret, the presence of the US Air Force logo on Thanatos suggests its potential use in weapons programs.

As the Air Force continues to search for autonomous aircraft, the Thanatos drone could be a valuable ally for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, which seeks drones with diverse capabilities, from air-to-air missiles to electronic warfare.

With at least 1,000 autonomous drone units in its plans, the US Air Force is preparing the ground for a future where these aircraft complement and work together with next-generation manned fighters. This marks a significant step forward in the development of military drones and the capabilities of the US Air Force.

