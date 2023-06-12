Kreuzlinger Ifolor and Blankt work together on art

Ifolor from Kreuzlingen and a Swedish start-up team up when it comes to art – creatively against the void Art posters for your own four walls are a new trend. To this end, Ifolor AG is starting a new pilot project, which is initially limited to the fall.

An art poster created with Blankt’s software. Image: PD

A blank, white piece of paper is blank in Sweden. So that art can be created on it, the Stockholm start-up of the same name, namely Blankt, which was founded in 2021, has developed software based on artificial intelligence that makes it possible to create works of art – without any prior knowledge. «Elements can be enlarged, reduced, removed, duplicated and rotated according to one’s own taste. It’s literally child’s play to create your own work of art,” explains Blankt CEO Arman Karégar. This, in turn, brought Ifolor AG from Kreuzlingen onto the scene, which has now agreed a partnership with Blankt.