Roman Scherer’s letters knew no language barriers. His typographies conquered the whole world at the beginning of the 20th century. Bild: Letterform Archive

The highly specialized factory of Roman Scherer from Kriens produced wooden types for the whole world – including for the communist monopoly newspaper “Pravda” in Moscow.

Michael van Orsouw / Swiss National Museum

Kriens is the industrial town behind Lucerne. The Krienbach flows between the Sonnenberg and the Pilatus and brought trade and industry to Kriens early on. Roman Scherer came there around 1890 because he needed more space for his company. Because in the Kriens district Kupferhammer the area was used to the hammering and sawing of works, so this was the right place for Scherer’s factory with a direct rail connection.

The shunting system at the Kupferhammer in Kriens: directly behind it was the Scherer wood type factory. Image from circa 1920.Image: Kriens local archive, Bellpark Museum

This Roman Scherer was a farmer’s son from Meggen (LU). He was born in 1848 and was allowed to attend the canton school. But studying wasn’t in it after all. After high school, Roman Scherer first completed a commercial apprenticeship at Moss Steelworks in Emmenbrucke. He then worked in banks in Ticino and France.

Back in Lucerne, Scherer first worked at a bank and then took over management of the bank at a young age “Pays’schen Factory”, which made wooden furniture and rifle stocks in Lucerne. In 1877, the now 29-year-old became self-employed: he was able to take over machines from a bankrupt company in Valais. Scherer made letters for the printing technology – from local fruit wood, which was sufficiently available in Lucerne. He settled his small business on the Reussinsel in Lucerne. Such letters were used in the printing process for posters, headlines and titles.

Insight into the production of the wooden type factory: In 1913 the letters were made by hand.Image: Kriens local archive, Bellpark Museum

Business was booming, also because Roman Scherer soon focused on an international clientele. That’s why he came to Kriens around 1890, set up a real factory and employed up to 100 people. Making such letters out of wood for the printers was a highly specialized niche business. Producing only for the region or only for Switzerland would never have paid off.

That’s why Roman Scherer’s wood type factory focused on expansion: He found buyers all over Switzerland, but also in France, Spain, Italy, the Balkans, Russia, Japan and China. Around 1900, the Kriens factory was already producing 50,000 letters a year!

Die Reformtypeface by Roman Scherer quickly became the front-page typeface of the Russian daily newspaper True.Image: Philip Messner

In order to find customers in Russia, Scherer produced special Cyrillic fonts for the Russian market – with great success. This is how the design of the lettering of the Russian daily newspaper went Truethe central organ of CPSU, based on a wood typeface by Roman Scherer. His series of types «Serie 5015»called «Reform»formed the basis for the lettering “True” on the head of the newspaper.

In this way, the Kriens wood type factory made a small contribution to the communist rearmament of Russia! Or to communist truth, because the word Pravda means nothing other than truth. However, Scherer developed this typography as early as 1905, while Pravda, as one of the world‘s largest-circulation newspapers, only invoked communism from 1912.

The first issue of the newspaper Pravda from May 1912. Bild: Wikimedia Commons

The “King of the Letters” Roman Scherer experienced the culmination of his industrial career at the World Exhibition for the Book Trade and Graphics in Leipzig in 1914: the Swiss was awarded the Golden Prize there. At that time, Scherer’s factory expanded its range to include billboards made of chilled cast aluminum. Eight years after the award in Leipzig, Scherer died at the age of 74, but his company continued to exist until 1966.

Roman Scherer’s type books are still sought after in the graphics industry today, because the Kriens company’s typographic design was very precise, but also very imaginative. The Basel historian Philipp Messner, who has done excellent research on Scherer’s work, published Scherer’s type books in the Basel paper mill and in the Central and University Library Lucerne tracked down.

In addition, Scherer’s typefaces are included in Luc Devroye’s well-known typography collection McGill University arrived in Montreal, Canada. Or in 1972 a reprint by Scherers appeared Art Nouveau- and Art Deco– Writings in America. And his works are also in the Letterform Archive documented in San Francisco. The writings from Kriens are probably now much better known than the place where they were produced.

Film from the Letterform Archive in San Francisco for a catalog from 1920. It gives a good insight into Roman Scherer’s world of typography. Video: Vimeo/Letterform Archive