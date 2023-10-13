Home » Krugman on inflation, “We won”. But it is so?
The economist Nobel prize, Paul Krugman declared on X (formerly Twitter) that the war on inflation is won, but other economists warn: “Not so fast”. Furthermore, in his post on X, Krugman points out: “We won at a very low cost” always referring to inflation.

Economists’ response to Krugman’s tweet

The post seemed designed to elicit reactions, and it did. Some public figures, such as Tim Murtaugh, who previously served as communications director for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, were quick to note that Krugman used a measure of consumer inflation that excludes food, energy, housing and used cars. Murtaugh wrote on X referencing Kruger’s tweet, “this is wonderful news for all Americans who have not they need food, shelter, petrol and electricity, in fact they don’t need to live.”

Others simply thought Krugman was out of touch. Vladimir SignorelliFounder of Bretton Woods Research wrote: “The view from your New York skyscraper is not the same for people on the ground floor. When the average American can’t afford a house or a car because rates are too high or making ends meet is much more difficult due to higher fuel and food prices, what war victory are we talking about?”

While Olivier Blanchardformer chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compared Krugman’s statement to President George W. Bush’s famous appearance on an aircraft carrier during the war against Iraq.

What do US inflation data indicate?

The US Department of Labor reported just yesterday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3,7% on year and of 0,4% on month. This is down from the peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still a long way from the Fed’s target of 2%. The last time CPI was below 2% annually was in February 2021.

The core data, however, excluding food and energy goods, recorded growth of 4.1% on an annual basis and 0.3% on a monthly basis, both indicators in line with economists’ expectations.

