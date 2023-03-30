(Original title: Kuaishou’s 2022 revenue of 94.2 billion yuan plans to join the army of generative AI research and development)

Financial Associated Press | New Consumer Daily News March 29 (Reporter Li Danyu)This evening, Kuaishou Technology (01024.HK) released its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2022. The financial report shows that in 2022, Kuaishou’s revenue will reach 94.18 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%, slightly exceeding Bloomberg’s forecast of 93.1 billion yuan; the net loss for the year was 13.69 billion yuan, compared with a net loss of 78.07 billion yuan in the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Kuaishou’s revenue was 28.29 billion yuan, compared with 24.43 billion yuan in the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%.

Financial report shows,For the whole year of 2022, Kuaishou’s domestic business will achieve profitability at the operating level, with an operating profit of 192 million yuan. In 2022, the adjusted EBITDA of the Group will also become positive.

Regarding the recent hot chatGPT, Kuaishou said,Generative AI and Kuaishou business scenarios have very rich integration points and huge value potential. Manpower and resources will be allocated reasonably, and long-term investment will be made in innovation breakthroughs in related technologies and business.

Live streaming and e-commerce businesses drive growth

The financial report shows that Kuaishou’s online marketing business revenue in 2022 will be 49.042 billion yuan, an increase of 14.9% from 42.7 billion yuan in the same period last year, accounting for 52.1% of revenue; 100 million yuan increased by 19.4%, accounting for 37.6% of revenue.

For the whole year of 2022, the total merchandise volume (GMV) of Kuaishou e-commerce will exceed 900 billion yuan.Among them, in the fourth quarter, the GMV of Kuaishou e-commerce reached a record high of 312.4 billion yuan in a single quarter, a year-on-year increase of 30%.

According to Kuaishou, the revenue growth of this business is mainly due to the growth of platform traffic, diversified product portfolio and refined operation based on industry attributes, which has promoted the increase in the number of advertisers and the amount of advertisers, especially those from e-commerce merchants. Delivery growth.

Analysts at Capital Securities believe that Kuaishou live broadcast e-commerce has the characteristics of low customer unit price, high repurchase rate, and closed-loop in the station. Because branded products have a significant role in promoting customer unit price, improving quality control, and improving the monetization rate of e-commerce business, The progress of branding is the key to the current development of Kuaishou e-commerce.

The growth of e-commerce revenue is closely related to user retention. The financial report shows that in terms of users and ecological construction, in 2022,The average monthly active users of Kuaishou exceeded 600 million, reaching 613 million.2022,The average daily active users of Kuaishou is 358 million, an increase of approximately 50 million from 308 million in the same period in 2021; The average daily usage time of each daily active user is 129.2 minutes.

But for user growth, Kuaishou management also admitted the current anxiety: “As the penetration rate of short videos is getting higher and higher, it is expected that future user growth will become more difficult, and we will focus more on high-quality user growth. It is expected that the single quarter in the second half of 2024 The average value exceeded 400 million.”

At the same time, Kuaishou’s sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter fell by 4.8% year-on-year to 9.7 billion yuan, accounting for 34.4% of total revenue. Kuaishou believes that this is related to more efficient user acquisition and retention.

Regarding the recovery of advertisers this year, the management of Kuaishou said at the performance meeting: “The signing of the annual frame is still in progress, and it is expected that the overall rebound will rebound significantly in the second half of the year, marketing revenue will outperform the market, and the external circulation advertising will resume positive growth. Among them , personal care, vowel products, travel, entertainment, dating tool application development and other customer budgets have further rebounded. At the same time, the willingness of media and information advertisers is expected to continue to increase.”

On the other hand, with regard to the current “subsidy war” in the domestic e-commerce market and competition in the local life sector, Kuaishou’s management stated in the conference call after the financial report that if it is difficult for live broadcast e-commerce to compete with shelf e-commerce, Kuaishou’s live e-commerce is mainly based on Fan needs, unique selection. “Users’ purchase behavior is not only affected by price factors, but also the anchor’s personal factors. At present, the online rate of local life business is relatively low, and the Kuaishou platform currently has more than 100 million daily consumption users related to local life.”

Sustained losses in overseas business dragged down performance

In 2021, Kuaishou’s growth in overseas markets will begin to accelerate. In the 2022 financial report, Kuaishou referred to the overseas market layout as “focusing on the development of core countries, optimizing resource allocation, and improving operational efficiency.”

For a long time, Kuaishou’s overseas business has been in a state of loss, which has dragged down the overall failure of listed companies to achieve overall profitability.In 2022 and 2021, Kuaishou will record operating losses from overseas divisions of RMB 6.6 billion and RMB 12 billion, respectively.

At the performance meeting, the management of Kuaishou revealed that in the fourth quarter, the average daily usage time of overseas users was 65 minutes.

In 2022, Kuaishou changed its aggressive expansion strategy in overseas markets and became an important factor for its loss reduction. According to the “LatePost” report, the budget for Kuaishou’s international business in 2022 has been reduced by 25% compared to last year’s 12 billion yuan.

From a regional perspective, platform data shows that Kuaishou has changed its focus on Brazil and turned to Turkey, Colombia and Peru.

“Kuaishou’s overseas business has lost the opportunity to compete directly with tiktok, and tiktok’s encounter in the US market has also strengthened Kuaishou’s determination to abandon the North American market.” Some brokerage analysts believe.