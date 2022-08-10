Kuaishou released StreamLake, a B-end business brand, focusing on video-based upgrade full-link solutions

DoNews News on August 10 (Liu Wenxuan) On August 10, Kuaishou, a short video and live broadcast platform, held a press conference in Beijing, released the video cloud brand StreamLake, and officially entered the B-end business field. Video is becoming the most widespread vehicle for connecting customers across industries. A report from Ericsson Mobility shows that mobile data traffic will increase by 4.38 times in the next six years, of which video traffic will account for 79%.

Kuaishou StreamLake focuses on becoming a booster for video upgrades, opening up key technical capabilities such as audio, video and AI that have been accumulated for many years in a productized form, providing one-stop audio and video + AI solutions. Chen Dingjia, the chief technology officer of Kuaishou, said that there is still considerable uncertainty about the form of the next-generation Internet, but no matter what the medium is, the bottom layer is inseparable from audio, video and AI technology.

Yu Bing, senior vice president of Kuaishou and head of StreamLake, said, “StreamLake will turn ‘heavy industry’ into ‘light industry’, and transform the core capabilities of infrastructure, AI, audio and video, and algorithms accumulated by Kuaishou to serve large-scale users, through modularization. , The standardized method is open to other enterprises to form a full-link service.”

Wang Zhongyuan, vice president of Kuaishou Technology and head of AI technology and main station technology, said that StreamLake will help customers accelerate business innovation, improve user experience, support business growth, and reduce operating costs.

With the iteration of networks and screens, users’ demands for video clarity continue to escalate. The rise of the freeze rate, the increased difficulty of model adaptation, and the substantial increase in cost have become common challenges.

Yu Bing said that the KVC codec standard developed by Kuaishou, compared with the latest generation of international video coding standards H.266/VVC, has high power consumption and is difficult to popularize, and can optimize the decoding power consumption to the same level as the previous generation H.265/HEVC. The standard is basically the same, and at the same time, the bandwidth is saved by 40% to 50% compared with the industry average. Secondly, Kuaishou proposed a QoE (Quality of Experience) optimization scheme based on big data, and verified the effect of each optimization method through large-scale AB experiments. One of the most effective methods is the multi-bit rate adaptive algorithm, which can achieve an optimal balance between network speed and clarity. After going online, the user freeze rate has dropped by 49%. These capabilities will be included in the StreamLake product.

In terms of cost optimization, Kuaishou proposed a video lifecycle management solution based on ROI (return on investment ratio), and used an accurate video popularity prediction model to trigger video compression tasks in advance to maximize cost savings.

Yu Bing said that based on Kuaishou’s deep accumulation and precipitation of underlying technologies, StreamLake has formed rich atomic capabilities such as encoding and decoding algorithms, transmission algorithms, AI special effects, and knowledge maps, as well as an industry-leading next-generation product matrix, on-demand cloud, live broadcast cloud, Media processing and storage, virtual human, content review, special effects beautification, content understanding, interaction and creation, Kuaishou cloud cutting, Kuaishou Jimu, audio and video SDK, SoundMatrix smart conference speakers, 6DoF free-view video and other products, supplemented by professional technical consulting services , to provide scenario-based solutions for industry customers.

“Encapsulate all technical details into an operating system for the video transformation of the whole industry, provide users with a delivery interface that is simple and easy to access, and can flexibly customize and optimize in depth for various industries to solve the problems of various industries. Problems in specific areas of the industry.” Yu Bing said that StreamLake hopes to maintain the same direction with partners in business model design, optimize video experience, and at the same time keep costs under control to achieve sustainable business development and win-win for customers.

The Kuaishou StreamLake business will be brewing in 2020, and will start exploring in 2021, and will become an independent business this year. Kuaishou Chief Technology Officer Chen Dingjia is full of confidence in the StreamLake technology toB business: “Technology toB is a long-term and firm direction, and we are willing to join hands with our partners. Empowering the use of video technology to explore every step of the business world to achieve a symbiotic win-win situation.”

Over the past year, Kuaishou has joined hands with Zhihu, China Unicom, CCTV, Xiaomi and many other partners to explore in the field of video and intelligence. Chen Dingjia said that videoization is empowering thousands of industries. StreamLake will provide customers with value in four aspects: innovation, experience, scale, and cost. Kuaishou has experienced four aspects in its own development: quick launch, quality improvement, scale, and cost control. The underlying infrastructure and technical team accumulated in the stage will provide strong support.

In addition, NVIDIA will build an ecosystem with StreamLake, work together to share the latest hardware and ecological developments with customers and partners, and provide services and support to more developers, startups and partners.