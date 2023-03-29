



Sina Technology News on the afternoon of March 29th, Kuaishou released its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 today. The financial report shows that the company’s revenue in the fourth quarter was 28.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%; the net loss was 1.5 billion yuan, and the estimated loss was 1.84 billion yuan. The adjusted net loss was 45.3 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 98.7%.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results:

The average daily active users of the Kuaishou app was 366.2 million, an increase of 13.3% from 323.3 million in the same period last year.

The average monthly active users of the Kuaishou app was 640.0 million, an increase of 10.7% from 578.0 million in the same period last year.

The average daily usage time of each daily active user was 133.9 minutes, an increase of 12.6% from 118.9 minutes in the same period last year.

As of the end of 2022, the cumulative number of interrelated user pairs of Kuaishou apps will reach 26.7 billion pairs, a year-on-year increase of 63.4%.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

Kuaishou’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 28.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%; the net loss is 1.5 billion yuan, and the estimated loss is 1.84 billion yuan. The adjusted net loss was 45.3 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 98.7%.

Revenue from online marketing services increased by 14.0% from RMB 13.2 billion in the same period of 2021 to RMB 15.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue from the live broadcast business increased by 13.7% from 8.8 billion yuan in the same period of 2021 to 10 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue from other services increased by 33.7% from RMB 2.4 billion in the same period of 2021 to RMB 3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the total transaction volume (GMV) of Kuaishou e-commerce was 312.4 billion yuan, an increase of 30% from 240.3 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.8% from 10.2 billion yuan in the same period of 2021 to 9.7 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the percentage of total revenue decreased from 41.9% to 34.4%.

Administrative expenses increased by 12.5% ​​from 919.8 million yuan in the same period of 2021 to 1 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses will decrease by 14.2% from 4 billion yuan in the same period of 2021 to 3.4 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other income increased by 102.5% from 222.5 million yuan in the same period of 2021 to 450.6 million yuan in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Kuaishou’s other net losses were 350.2 million yuan, compared with 995.8 million yuan for the same period in 2021.

Full year 2022 operating results:

The average daily active users of the Kuaishou app was 355.7 million, an increase of 15.4% from 308.2 million in 2021.

The average monthly active users of the Kuaishou app was 612.7 million, an increase of 12.6% from 544.2 million in 2021.

The average daily usage time of each daily active user is 129.2 minutes, an increase of 15.9% from 111.5 minutes in 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results:

Kuaishou’s full-year revenue in 2022 is 94.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%; the annual net loss is 13.7 billion yuan, with an estimated loss of 13.92 billion yuan; the annual adjusted net loss is 5.75 billion yuan, with an estimated loss of 6.17 billion yuan.

Revenue from online marketing services will increase by 14.9% from 42.7 billion yuan in 2021 to 49 billion yuan in 2022.

Live broadcast business revenue will increase by 14.2% from 31 billion yuan in 2021 to 35.4 billion yuan in 2022.

Revenue from other services will increase by 31.4% from 7.4 billion yuan in 2021 to 9.8 billion yuan in 2022.

For the whole year of 2022, the total transaction volume (GMV) of Kuaishou e-commerce will be 901.2 billion yuan, an increase of 32.5% from 680 billion yuan last year.

Sales and marketing expenses will decrease by 16.0% from 44.2 billion yuan in 2021 to 37.1 billion yuan in 2022, and its percentage of total revenue will decrease from 54.5% in 2021 to 39.4% in 2022.

Administrative expenses will increase by 15.3% from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $3.9 billion in 2022.

Research and development expenditure will decrease by 7.8% from 15 billion yuan in 2021 to 13.8 billion yuan in 2022.

Other income will increase from 1 billion yuan in 2021 to 1.5 billion yuan in 2022.

In 2022, Kuaishou’s other net losses will be 1.4 billion yuan, while in 2021, the company’s other net losses will be 225.3 million yuan.

On December 31, 2022, Kuaishou’s total available funds were 44.7 billion yuan, and on December 31, 2021, it was 49.6 billion yuan.



