Kweichow Moutai and Dove to Launch Wine-Filled Chocolate: Analysts Predicts Price Exceeding 20 Yuan

Title: Kweichow Moutai and Dove to Launch Wine-Filled Chocolate on September 16, Analyst Predicts High Single Price

On September 16, both Kweichow Moutai and Dove made an official announcement that they will be launching wine-filled chocolate, which has quickly become the No.1 hot search on Weibo. The announcement came through posters released on September 14 at around 10 a.m.

Kweichow Moutai, a renowned liquor brand, had previously teased the release of this new product through a poster on their official WeChat account on the evening of September 13. The poster hinted at features such as “melts in the mouth” and “long aftertaste,” with the launch date set for September 16.

As news of the wine-filled chocolate spread, Zhu Danpeng, a vice president of the Guangdong Provincial Food Safety Promotion Association and food industry analyst, shared his insights. He noted that while initial sales may be promising, the repurchase rate and sustainability of wine-centered chocolate products may not be ideal. In terms of pricing, Zhu Danpeng predicted that a single piece of wine chocolate could exceed 20 yuan. He believes that due to considerations such as weight management and nutrition, the product may primarily serve as a gift rather than a consumption item.

This announcement aligns with Kweichow Moutai’s plan to expand its product offerings beyond liquor. At the first anniversary celebration of Moutai Ice Cream earlier this year, Ding Xiongjun, chairman of Moutai Group, expressed their intention to develop liqueur chocolate, alcoholic drinks, bars, and soft ice cream. The collaboration with Dove Chocolate, a subsidiary of Mars Food Company, seems to be a step towards realizing this vision.

Notably, rumors of Moutai Chocolate had been circulating since the launch of “Maotai Latte” at the beginning of September. The anticipation for Moutai Chocolate reached such heights that “Moutai chocolate will be launched soon” also made it to the top of Weibo’s hot search list. In response, Moutai emphasized that official news should be awaited.

The previous collaboration between Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai, which resulted in the popular “Maotai Latte” product, set a precedent. This collaboration between a high-end liquor brand and a budget-friendly coffee chain garnered significant attention and sales. Luckin Coffee reported that the first-day sales of Maotai Latte exceeded 5.42 million cups, with a total sales value exceeding 100 million yuan.

However, due to the overwhelming demand for the sauce latte, a shortage of raw materials occurred, leading to sold-out stores within a week of its launch. Luckin Coffee has since addressed this issue by purchasing a new batch of 53% Feitian Moutai liquor from Kweichow Moutai and organizing emergency production. The supply is expected to be replenished gradually, with some city stores seeing availability from September 10 and nationwide availability from the 19th.

It should be noted that the information in this article is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Securities Times, the source of the article, aims to provide accurate information to its readers.

