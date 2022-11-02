Home Business Kweichow Moutai is confident of future steady growth
First Financial 2022-11-02 10:57:07

On November 1, Kweichow Moutai’s stock price rose 8.3%, the largest single-day increase this year, sweeping away the sharp decline in October and leading the entire liquor sector to counterattack. Recently, the phenomenon that the performance of the liquor sector deviates from the stock price has caused widespread concern in the market. In the face of falling stock prices, the China Alcoholic Drinks Association has twice voiced “support”, refuted the remarks that “baijiu has entered a downward cycle” and called on investors and consumers to view capital market fluctuations rationally. As the “big brother” of the industry, Kweichow Moutai has also publicly expressed its confidence in the future development many times. Industry insiders believe that after a short-term correction, the current valuation of Moutai in Kweichow has a relatively high price-performance ratio, and in the stock squeeze competition, opportunities for structural growth in the industry still exist in the future.

On November 1, Kweichow Moutai’s stock price rose 8.3%, the largest single-day increase this year, sweeping away the sharp decline in October and leading the entire liquor sector to counterattack. Recently, the phenomenon that the performance of the liquor sector deviates from the stock price has caused widespread concern in the market. In the face of falling stock prices, the China Alcoholic Drinks Association has twice voiced “support”, refuted the remarks that “baijiu has entered a downward cycle” and called on investors and consumers to view capital market fluctuations rationally. As the “big brother” of the industry, Kweichow Moutai has also publicly expressed its confidence in the future development many times. Industry insiders believe that after a short-term correction, the current valuation of Moutai in Kweichow has a relatively high price-performance ratio, and in the stock squeeze competition, opportunities for structural growth in the industry still exist in the future.

