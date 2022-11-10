Listen to the audio version of the article

At Eicma 2022 Kymco is focusing on two new versions of its certainly best-known ranges. The first model presented is the Downtown 350 GT, which puts a modern body design on the plate, combined with a certain sportiness and generous space for two occupants. It also stands out for its complete equipment, enhanced by the new color TFT panel, with connectivity and a tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control. To all this is added the LED headlight and a new saddle pad that can easily accommodate a full-face helmet and a jet.

The 321cc single-cylinder engine in its latest version is capable of delivering 28.3hp and 20Nm of torque. Traction control is standard, while in the chassis, nothing to highlight, in the classic tubular steel frame, with 14 “and 13” wheels respectively and 260 mm front and 240 mm rear brakes.

Kymco Downtown 350 GT

The Downtown has shared the limelight with a new version of the mega scooter AK 550, which now offers a richer package of standard equipment that further improves its travel capabilities. The new Premium version of the Kymco flagship is designed to allow to travel long distances in maximum comfort.The scooterone features a redesigned fairing and a higher windshield, electrically adjustable via a switch on the handlebar. In addition, the passenger backrest can also be adjusted as desired. The engine is the 550 cc twin cylinder. with 8 valves, capable of producing 53.5 hp at 7,500 rpm. and 55.64 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is achieved with a new belt designed to reduce noise and require minimal maintenance. The throttle is electronic – Electronic Throttle System – which Kymco calls Ride by Wire, used to manage the traction control system. Also standard is the AIBS (Advanced Intelligent Braking System) which incorporates ABS when cornering. The rider has two driving programs available, Standard and Rain. The frame and suspension are made of aluminum and the wheels are 15 inches. The tank capacity is 15 liters) and the total weight of the structure is 230 kg.

The AK 550 retains all the virtues and technological goodies such as the keyless starting system, the heated grips and the USB charging port. Its arrival on the market is expected in mid-2023.

Kymco XCiting

Finally, space for the XCiting 400 VS, a sports version of its famous GT scooter, which will be produced in only 500 units. The new model stands out for its new white-black paint with red details, sporty graphics and red rims. In the technical characteristics there are no differences compared to the base model, with the Euro 5 single-cylinder engine of 34 HP, the 15 and 14-inch wheels, ABS, Traction Control, Noodoe, and the weight of 195 kg.