L Catterton evaluates US IPO for Birkenstock

L Catterton evaluates US IPO for Birkenstock

L Catterton evaluates US IPO for Birkenstock

L Cattertonthe private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH, is evaluating strategic options for the German footwear company birkenstockincluding ainitial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg writes it, citing people familiar with the matter.

Birkenstock could be valued at over $6 billion in a potential listing in the United Stateswhich could happen this year or next year

The deal would come more than two years after the private equity firm and family investment firm of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority share into Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion.

