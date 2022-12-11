Listen to the audio version of the article

L Catterton, the private equity firm whose major sponsors include the luxury giant LVMH, is ready to evaluate offers for the Pinarello group, a Treviso-based company specializing in very high performance racing, cross and road bicycles. After some expressions of interest received, an exploratory process would in fact be ready to start under the direction of the advisor Houlihan Lokey. The dossier could end up on the radar of foreign private equity funds or multinationals owned by financial operators: such as, according to rumors, the Dutch two-wheeler giant Accell (owner, among others, of the Atala, Santa, Batavus, Carraro Cicli ), owned by the American fund Kkr.

Turnover doubled since 2016

L Catterton is the private equity operator born in early 2016 from the joint venture between L Capital (the private equity promoted by Lvmh) and Catterton. The international fund took over the majority stake in Pinarello holding in 2016, with Fausto Pinarello who had maintained a minority stake at that time. In just a few years, the company has almost doubled its turnover, which in 2015 was just under 50 million euros. Now the turnover is approaching 90 million euros with a significant portion generated by foreign markets.

The reality of Treviso, despite the complex situation of the global industry in the sector and the pandemic, has in fact grown by double digits. Turnover for the 2021/2022 financial year amounted to 84 million euros, up 24% compared to the previous year, while the gross operating margin grew by 30%, more than proportionally compared to the previous year. The Veneto-based group has also introduced a new line on the market which has led to strong growth in orders: over +20% compared to the previous commercial season.

All the champions, from Indurain to Cipollini

Pinarello is a historic brand in the cycling sector. Over the years, champions such as Franco Chioccioli, Mario Cipollini, Jan Ullrich, but above all Miguel Indurain, winner of five consecutive Tours de France, four of which on Pinarello, and two Giri d’Italia have raced on Pinarello bikes.

Private equity and two-wheelers

The sector of two wheels or accessories for the sector has attracted great interest from private equity funds in recent years. This trend was also increased by the constant growth of the market linked to sustainable mobility. So at the beginning of 2022 the US fund Kkr launched a 1.56 billion euro offer on Accel. Other Italian brands, such as Vittoria, a multinational leader in high-end wheels, have also been sold to private equity. Finally, in 2020, a historic brand like Colnago was sold to Chimera Investments, the Abu Dhabi fund that owns the UAE Team Emirates.