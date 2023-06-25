La 7, goodbye to In onda di Parenzo. Merlino in the Gentili band on Rete 4

The new schedules of La 7

It’s time for schedules for the other networks as well, not just for Rai. A La 7 major maneuvers in progress. The annual version of In onda con Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo has been cancelled. This summer there will be Luca Telese and Marianna Aprile but then it will close. David Parenzo takes the place of L’aria che tira di Myrta Merlino who moves to Rete 4 going to take the seat of Veronica Gentili who goes to Le Iene. The old Controcorrente becomes Myrta’s new program renamed, according to rumors, Mambo.

And so there will be Luisella Costamagna’s political Tango on Monday evening on Rai 2 and Myrta’s Mambo (unconfirmed title) on Rete 4. Merlino would have liked Barbara Palombelli’s newspaper Stasera Italia, but Nicola Porro is very strong today at Mediaset for the close relationship with Giorgia Meloni.

