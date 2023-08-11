La Perla, disregarded commitments is again an emergency: 350 people without salary

At the La Perla production site in Bologna there is (again) an emergency and, thanks to the summer slowdown of all private and public activities, a solution is not foreseeable in the short term.

Which instead would be necessary: ​​starting this month, the 350 female workers of the factory where luxury underwear is produced (La Perla was one of the historic partners of Altagamma, before entering a deep crisis over ten years ago) are without salary. Paychecks that had already been lightened by a solidarity agreement, part of a recovery plan agreed between worker representatives, management and ownership, the Dutch fund Tennor, led by German financier Lars Windhorst.

Union protests…

«We are faced with the non-compliance with the commitments made in the spring by the fund and put on paper in the region – explain Stefania Pisani of Filctem Bologna and Simone Cavalieri of Filctem Emilia-Romagna -. At the beginning of May, the owners announced that within a month the 60-70 million needed to pay the suppliers, get the factory in via Mattei back on track and resume developing products at full speed».

The signs of impropriety, to put it mildly, from the fund had already arrived at the beginning of the summer and the unions – Filctem, Femca and Uiltec – had requested a meeting in Rome in mid-July, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. «We have not received replies and at this point we hope at least that the meeting will be put on the agenda as soon as the work of the ministries and Parliament will return to full capacity – confirms Sonia Paoloni, national secretary of Ficltem Cigl -. But immediate and direct action is needed: 350 people are without salary and without any certainty about their future. We are talking about highly professional workers, with decades of experience in a sector, the high-end textile-clothing sector, which, according to many claims, is the heritage of Made in Italy».

… And of the regional institutions

Harsh words also came from the president of Emilia-Romagna and from the councilor for economic development of the region: «The decision taken by the owners of La Perla – said Stefano Bonaccini and Vincenzo Colla – is a clear violation of the commitments undertaken with the institutions and with the unions”.

