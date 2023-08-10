La Perla leaves 350 people without salary

Listen to the audio version of the article

At the La Perla production site in Bologna there is (again) an emergency and, thanks to the slowdown in the summer of all private and public activities, a solution is not foreseeable in the short term (in the photo above, the headquarters in via Mattei, in Bologna). Which instead would be necessary: ​​starting this month, the 350 female workers of the factory where luxury underwear is produced (La Perla was one of the historic partners of Altagamma, before entering a deep crisis over ten years ago) are without salary. Paychecks that had already been lightened by a solidarity agreement, part of a recovery plan agreed between worker representatives, management and ownership, the Dutch fund Tennor, led by German financier Lars Windhorst.

Complaint from the trade unions

«We are faced with the non-compliance with the commitments made in the spring by the fund and put on paper in the region – explain Stefania Pisani of Filctem Bologna and Simone Cavalieri of Filctem Emilia-Romagna -. At the beginning of May, the owners announced that within a month the 60-70 million needed to pay the suppliers, get the factory in via Mattei back on track and resume developing products at full speed». The signs of impropriety, to put it mildly, from the fund had already arrived at the beginning of the summer and the unions – Filctem, Femca and Uiltec – had requested a meeting in Rome in mid-July, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. «We have not received replies and at this point we hope at least that the meeting will be put on the agenda as soon as the work of the ministries and Parliament will return to full capacity – confirms Sonia Paoloni, national secretary of Ficltem Cigl -. But immediate and direct action is needed: 350 people are without salary and without any certainty about their future. We are talking about highly professional workers, with decades of experience in a sector, the high-end textile-clothing sector, which, according to many claims, is the heritage of Made in Italy».

The position taken by the president of Emilia-Romagna

Harsh words also came from the president of Emilia-Romagna and from the councilor for economic development of the region: «The decision taken by the owners of La Perla – said Stefano Bonaccini and Vincenzo Colla – is a clear violation of the commitments undertaken with the institutions and with the unions”. There is a further anomaly, in addition to the non-compliance with the agreements: after the Covid crisis, which has created difficulties even for the resilience of luxury, the demand for high-end lingerie has returned to pre-Covid levels. «When you manage to produce and then sell online, the La Perla collections are sold out, thanks to the quality of the product and the reputation of the brand – underline the trade unions -. It seems clear that the fund does not want to engage in the relaunch. In addition to solving the salary emergency, buyers interested in this excellence are being sought”.

Union unity and appeals to the ministry for the entire Tma

On August 1, Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil had taken part in the Fashion Table convened by Minister Adolfo Urso at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, a meeting that followed that of January 23. The trade unions had reiterated the requests already made on previous occasions: the launch, again at the ministerial level, of specific thematic round tables to make the work carried out by the social partners concrete and executive, starting from what was included in the reference collective agreements and already presented to the Government. In other words, a press release read: application of the rules for the protection of prevention and safety in the workplace; policies against unfair competition and contractual dumping phenomena; strengthening of reshoring policies, need for certain resources in favor of technical and professional training, making the best use of what is available also in the Fondo Nuove Competenze and in the Interprofessional Funds; support for female employment and work-life balance measures.

Stalemate

«It’s time to move from words to deeds – the national secretariats of Filctem, Femca, Uiltec reiterated at the end of the meeting – we believe some interventions in the Made in Italy bill are important, such as the correlated sovereign wealth fund in support of the textile supply chains which indicates support measures for education and training, promotion and protection of Made in Italy and the fight against counterfeiting. However, we believe that it is necessary to increase the resources available and that it is no longer postponed to address the other urgent issues that await an immediate response from the Government, such as reshoring, prevention and safety at work, support for women’s work”.

