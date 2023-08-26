“La Piazza” by Affari makes the news: today alone over 120 articles

Vannacci and the “no” to “La Piazza” in all the Italian newspapers

Affaritaliani.it makes headlines in all the newspapers of Italy. Il turnaround of the general Roberto Vannacciwho first gave the ok to participate in “The square” (the event organized by the director Angelo Maria Perrino) and then canceled immediately afterwards, it has become a case that everyone is writing about today 25 August, the day before the start of the event which will take place in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from Saturday 26 to Monday 28 August.

Corriere della Sera, La Stampa, Repubblica, La Verità, Il Giornale, Libero, Il Tempo, Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, Il Tirreno, Avvenire, Ansa, Rai news, Sky Tg 24, Open, Today. These are just some of the newspapers that have written about us.

“I was invited a few days ago. I didn’t know the event well and I had initially given a general availability. Then, seeing that it is an event which, despite being promoted by associations, has a political connotation, I decided to decline the invitation ”, Vannacci’s reasons for refusing.

The general jumped to the chronicles for the much discussed book “The world upside down” which triggered a political earthquake. For many observers it would be just the first step of his political commitment. An operation to overcome Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy on the right.

He rules out a “descent into the field”, at least “for now”. The fact is that the general, having ascertained that the deputy prime minister would also have Matthew Salvini ed Antonio Tajanihas decided not to participate for “avoid exploitation”, as he himself declared this morning on our website.

