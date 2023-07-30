“La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it makes news: summer politics goes to Salento

The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

Affaritaliani.it’s “La Piazza” makes headlines. This time on Messenger than with an article titled “Salento beats Capalbio. The summer of politics at the time of the centre-right takes stock of all the upcoming releases of the most important exponents of the government majority. Great attention for the event organized by the Director of Affairs Angelo Maria Perrino.

On the columns of the Roman newspaper we read: “Puglia lends itself because is close at hand and because it is not land of lansquenets, as the radical chic think from the top of their crumpled linen, but with dear and homeland memories of Tatarelli: if there is this reliable and center-right ruler, it is because Pinuccio was there, they say Brothers of Italy who can’t wait to pack your bags and leave. Not only will the undersecretary of Palazzo Chigi, Alfredo Mantovano, who is from Salento, but also Crosetto and Fitto (his city, Maglie, is in the province of Lecce) “.

“Furthermore Urso (on holiday in Lampedusa) could go there together with others (attention: Licia Ronzulli, originally from this town, will be in Margherita di Savoia, while her workmate Mulè will fly over the skies of the Tyrrhenian Sea with her airplane) also because many of them are expected in those parts, in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area, for the kermesse from 26 to 28 August set up by the online newspaper Affaritaliani and dedicated to the first 9 months of the Meloni government”.

“Salento is a must, don’t exaggerate, give yourself an attitude from the institutional right (Macron docet only in this and rigorous damnatio memoriae on the Papeete mojto version, now Salvini is almost in summer mode in a blazer as a minister of doing) even in the heat : here are the three ingredients of an August in the sign of post-Berlusconism, which however remains in the heart and in the legend: do you remember when Bossi showed up in a vest in Porto Rotondo? And Silvio’s bandana with Blair? You may never run out of memories. But enough nostalgia, long live the understatement”.

