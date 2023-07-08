Home » La Russa: “Doubts about the girl: she took cocaine”. She then she brakes. Schlein’s Wrath
Business

La Russa: “Doubts about the girl: she took cocaine”. She then she brakes. Schlein’s Wrath

by admin
La Russa: “Doubts about the girl: she took cocaine”. She then she brakes. Schlein’s Wrath

Elly Schlein and Ignazio La Russa

The President of the Senate: “Nothing criminally relevant”

“After questioning him for a long time, I am certain that my son Leonardo has not committed any criminally relevant act. I am counting on prosecutor’s office in which, in my long professional activity, I have always placed my trust, so that it can be clarified as quickly as possible to dispel any doubts”. This was stated by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, after the news of the investigation against his son Leonardo Apache , 19, accused of sexual assault.

He adds that he gave his son a “strong reprimand” for “bringing into our house a girl with whom he didn’t have a consolidated relationship” and declares: “I don’t feel like making any further reproach to him”. Instead, he claims to have “many questions” about the girl’s story: “By her own admission, she had consumed cocaine before meeting my son. An episode that Leonardo was unaware of. A substance that I am sure Leonardo himself never consumed in his life ”. And he also disputes the complaint “presented – says Ignazio La Russa – after forty days by the drafting lawyer who, I quote verbatim from the newspaper that reports it, takes up this time to piece together the facts”. Then, however, the reverse: “I was misunderstood”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tuesday 23 - Thursday 25 May 2023: European Conference on Energy Transition

You may also like

$205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks –...

Wall Street: S&P 500 collapses and is about...

Siemens Energy: The crucial question after the Gamesa...

Mexican Peso Surges Against Weakening US Dollar After...

Resolution 18 of 06/26/2023 – State Attorney’s Office...

Economic crisis – VdK demands further relief in...

Who and how much they will pay for...

Stock market podcast: End of the free ETF...

SUV instead of Fiesta – this reveals the...

The Colombian Peso Surpasses the Mexican Peso as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy