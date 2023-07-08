La Russa: “Doubts about the girl: she took cocaine”. She then she brakes. Schlein’s Wrath

Elly Schlein and Ignazio La Russa

The President of the Senate: “Nothing criminally relevant”

“After questioning him for a long time, I am certain that my son Leonardo has not committed any criminally relevant act. I am counting on prosecutor’s office in which, in my long professional activity, I have always placed my trust, so that it can be clarified as quickly as possible to dispel any doubts”. This was stated by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, after the news of the investigation against his son Leonardo Apache , 19, accused of sexual assault.

He adds that he gave his son a “strong reprimand” for “bringing into our house a girl with whom he didn’t have a consolidated relationship” and declares: “I don’t feel like making any further reproach to him”. Instead, he claims to have “many questions” about the girl’s story: “By her own admission, she had consumed cocaine before meeting my son. An episode that Leonardo was unaware of. A substance that I am sure Leonardo himself never consumed in his life ”. And he also disputes the complaint “presented – says Ignazio La Russa – after forty days by the drafting lawyer who, I quote verbatim from the newspaper that reports it, takes up this time to piece together the facts”. Then, however, the reverse: “I was misunderstood”.

